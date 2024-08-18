Auctioneer Richard Beattie has just announced details of this important sale and has described it "as a real opportunity to acquire first class stock that are performing well and are backed up by superior pedigree breeding".

The sale will take place on farm at 35 Derrygonigan Road, Cookstown and a warm welcome is extended to all to attend. A total of 89 head are catalogued comprising of stock cows, heifers, service age young bulls and the herds current stock bull Blelack Dark Magic X124 who was purchased as a calf at the Blelack dispersal for 14,000 guineas.

Kevin founded the herd in 2014, and right from the word go invested in the very best females and bulls he could source. His judgement when selecting his foundation stock has proved to be exceptional with his herd widely regarded as one of the best in the country. This has been supported by various accolades including winning the Best Cow Family for the Pride/Paige dynasty in the NI Aberdeen Angus Herds Competition. A recent out to Clogher Show to attend the Club's Summer Championships saw Island Farm Monrose Z392 secure the Senior Male Championship and being tapped out Reserve Supreme Champion at this event. This superb son of the herds former stock bull Stouphill Marcus Prince U251 will be included in the forthcoming dispersal sale.

The decision to disperse the herd has not been an easy one, however Kevin is confident that this is the right time for his retirement from the breed stating: "We have had great enjoyment from our herd of Angus, and have been fortunate to have been able to hand pick females from leading herds dispersal sales many of which are now included in my own sale. Given my own business commitments where I have to spend the majority of my time, I will take great pride in watching how our cattle perform for other breeders."

All cattle are eligible for export to the UK. Buyers are welcome to attend the sale or bidding is also available online via marteye. New customers must register with Richard Beattie on marteye 24 hours before the sale. For pre sale enquiries or to request your copy of the catalogue contact Richard Beattie 07984694616.

