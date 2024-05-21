Early morning mist and cloud delayed the liberation. The race controller decided to release at 1.30pm into a Lt North North/West wind, it will be a tester, and that’s how it turned out. East Antrim had the best birds with the Horner team from Ballyclare topping the NIPA on vel 1189 just ahead of Hugh Bigger from Carrickfergus who had already topped the Open result in an earlier race. Many birds were missing at dark, with a fantastic morning on Sunday many late birds made home lofts. This weekend’s comeback from Fermoy has been changed to Roscrea.

The NIPA Race/Date

2nd Fermoy Saturday 18th May 2024 - Liberated at 1.30m in a Lt N/Nwest wind.

NIPA Open 2nd Fermoy 721/23, 053 – 1-1C Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare & Dist 1189, 2-2C M/M Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1186, 3-1G Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1171, 4-2G Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1170, 5-1d R Keegan & Son Dromore 1168, 6-1E G & P Lavery Beechpark Soc 1167, 7-3G M/M G Delaney Dromore 1166, 8-4G M/M G Delaney 1166, 9-3C M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1159, 10-5G M/M G Delaney 1156, 11-6G S Delaney Harmony 1152, 12-7G E & B McAteer Ballyholland 1152, 13-8G Mark Maguire & Son 1147, 14-2D G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1147, 15-9G Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1146, 16-10G Sam Ogle Drumnavaddy 1146, 17-11G J J McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1143, 18-12G Sam Ogle 1143, 19-1B McConville Bros Crumlin & District 1142, 20-3D P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1142.

NIPA Section A 2nd Fermoy 52/1654 – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1070, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1069, K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1068, 1067, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1066, J Hanson 1065, C Morrow & Son Windsor Soc 1064, P McElhatton Coalisland & Dist 1063, B Isbaner Dungannon & Dist 1063, L Hanson & Son 1057.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 15/517 – P McElhatton 1063, M McPhillips 1042, D Carolan 1039, M McPhillips 1037, B Morgan 1026, G & G Larmour 1023.

Coleraine Premier HPS 19/672 – T & J McDonald 1085, J Hanson 1070, L Hanson & Son 1069, S Diamond 1066, J Hanson 1065, M & J Howard &B Son 1064.

Cookstown Social 6/223 – K Morton & Son 1068, 1067, 1049, G & S Smith 1037, K Morton & Son 1030, 1026.

Dungannon & District 6/111 – B Isbaner 1063, 1009, 983, J & J Sampson 977, S McConnell 847.

Windsor Social 11/386 – C Morrow & Son 1064, B & R Watton 1056, Rudi GGE (^*< R & J Parke 968, Rudi Gage 967, 961.

NIPA Section B 2nd Fermoy 100/3158 – McConville Bros Crumlin & Dist 1142, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1096, A Darragh Cullybackey 1096, S Johnston & Son Ballymena & Dist 1088, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1085, D Magill Harryville 1082, S Crawford Harryville 1080, D Magill 1079, Fleming Bros 1079, A Darragh 1075.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 7/174 – Young McManus & Sons 1034, 1031, G Jackson 1029, T Whyte 1018, J Smyth & Son 1015, 1010.

Ballymoney HPS 21/862 – Young & Gibson 1072, D Dixon 1056, D & H Stuart 1049, J Connolly 1038, 1030, D & H Stuart 1027.

Ballymoney West Combine 5/147 – Young & Gibson 1072, L Neill 1010, M Gamble & Son 1008, W Rodgers 986, W Blair 854.

Broughshane & District 4/91 – T & M Morrow 1045, 1035, A Purvis 995, 959, 944, M Neilly 828.

Ballymena & District HPS 9/205 – J Eagleson & Sons 1096, 1088, 1043, 1043, 1042, M Graham 1033.

Cullybackey HPS 11/412 – A Darragh 1096, 1075, G Gibson 1066, 1061, A Darragh 1058, G Gibson 1041.

Crumlin & District 10/302 – McConville Bros 1142, Fleming Bros 1079, McConville Bros 1041, 1037, R & S Hope 1028, Fleming Bros 1027.

Harryville HPS 7/98 – D Magill 1082, S Crawford 1080, D Magill 1079, 1046, Rock & Moore 1015, S Crawford 981.

Kells & District HPS 6/162 – Harry Boyd 1075, 1030, B Swann & Son 1028, Harry Boyd 985, Gregg Bros 984, Harry Boyd 981. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – Harry Boyd 981, Henry Turkington 899.

Muckamore HPS 9/368 – A & E Bell 1044, 1044, T Patterson & Son 1033, S Murphy 1029, 1027, A & E Bell 1024.

Randalstown HPS 5/125 – J Millar 1067, 1061, 1009, Stewart Bros 939, 935, 920.

Rasharkin &District HPS 8/162 – Steele & McNeill 1065, J & M Milliken 1064, 1061, Steele & McNeill 1051, H Cubitt 1049, J & M Milliken 1030.

West End 1/40 – S & N Maginty 1066, 1050, 1049, 1042, 1027.

NIPA Section C 2nd Fermoy 107/3034 – Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare & Dist 1189, M/M Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1186, M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1159, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1141, Armstrong & McAllister Ligoniel 1135, R Francey Eastway 1127, J & D Braniff Glen 1126, K & S Doherty Larne 1123, J Dawson & Son Eastway 1119, J Dawson & Son Kingsmoss 1119.

NIPA Section D 2nd Fermoy 75/2451 – R Keegan & Son Dromore 1168, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1147, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1142, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1138, Abernethy & Turner Harmony 1134, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1132, 1131, D Johnston Derriaghy 1124, J Kennedy & Son Glen 119, R Keegan & Son 1118.

NIPA Section E 2nd Fermoy 148/5721 – G & P Lavery Beechpark Soc 1167, R G & G Donaldson EGARSTOWN !!£$< Thompson & Lunn Newry City Inv 1133, A Craig Laurelvale 1131, R G & G Donaldson 1123,G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1127, G Marsden Hills & Maze 1124, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1122, G & S McMullan 1122, 1122.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 13/485 – W G Neill 1083, G Buckley & Son 1074, J & E CLVIN !)^$< R Buckley 1060, J & E Calvin 1060, G Buckley & Son 1056.

Armagh HPS 13/485 – G & A Campbell 1121, R Parkes & Son 1118, A Geraghty 1080, G & A Campbell 1066, R Parkes & Son 1065, G & A Campbell 1060.

Beechpark Social 10/355 – G & P Lavery 1167, G McEvoy 1147, D Mawhinney & Son 1074, G McEvoy 1026, 1015, C Reynolds 1008.

Bondhill Social 3/247 – Capper Bros 1119, Davy Calvin 1115, 1115, 1089, Capper Bros 1087, Davy Calvin 1082.

Edgarstown HPS 15/646 – R G & G Donaldson 1134, 1128, S & E Buckley 1117, T McClean 1095, D Love 1089, R G & G Donaldson 1079.

Gilford & District 13/383 – A Feeney & Son 1099, G O’Dowd 1095, A Feeney & Son 1086, Rafferty & Toman 1079, A Feeney & Son 1079, 1072.

Laurelvale 11/388 – A Craig 1131, 1082, 1082, M Milligan & Son 1069, C Brown 167, A Craig 1051.

Loughgall 6/393 – R Calvin & Daughter 1122, 1110, 1104, S West 1084, J McGeary 1078, D C & P McArdle 1067.

Lurgan Social 25/864 – C J & B Ferris 1089, J Barr 1088, S Curran 1083, R Adamson 1081, C J & B Ferris 1081, J Barr 1067.

Markethill HPS 7/215 – M Bruce & Daughter 1102, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1079, 1071, 1057, M Bruce & Daughter 1053, 1050.

Monaghan HPS 11/485 – R Mulligan 1109, 1096, 1095, S O’Brien 1073, K Allister 1065, R Mulligan 1047.

Portadown & Drumcree 6/156 – J Whitten & Son 1078, B Creaney 1066, J Whitten & Son 1052, B Creaney 1047, J Whitten & Son 1039.

Meadows7/260 – Larkin Bros 1074, G Douglas 1071, M McCabe 1071, G Douglas 1071, Larkin Bros 1065, J Brown 1052.

NIPA Section F 2nd Fermoy 96/2565 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1127, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1121, C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1118, J Crossan Downpatrick 1109, 1107, 1105, D Connolly Downpatrick 1104, Burgess & Brennan 1103, J Crossan 1102, M Croskery Harmony 1101.

NIPA Section G 2nd Fermoy 60/2938 – Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1171, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1170, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1166, 1166, 1156, S Delaney Harmony 1152, E & B McAteer Ballyholland 1152, Mark Maguire & Son 1147, Gary Murphy Ballyholland 1146, Sam Ogle Drumnavaddy 1146.

NIPA Section H 2nd Fermoy 83/1532 – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1063, T Booth Mourne & Dist 1062, R Witherow Limavady 1051, 1021, T Booth 1020, David Booth 1015, 1012, 1000, T Booth 989, 989.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 8/71 – Eamon Quigley 953, 838.

Derry & District 14/222 – P Hegarty 956, D Canning 944, J Diamond 899, D Canning 898, A McCrudden 866, Cooley Bros 856.

Foyle RPS 9/114 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 964, 885, Sean Malone 884, Paul Maxwell Jnr 860.

Limavady 7/171 – R Witherow 1051, 1021, 977, L Miller 957, R Witherow 956, A Boyd 913.

Maiden City 13/222 – P Cregan 946, J McGettigan 939, P McLaughlin 901, H & T Bradley 900, D Hasmilton 892, J McGettigan 882.

Mourne & District HPS 5/246 – David Booth 1063, T Booth 1062, 1020, David Booth 1015, 1012, 1000.

Omagh & District 4/113 – A Kelly 971, V Gourley 941, A Kelly 936, K Armstrong 932, A Kelly 929, K Armstrong 891.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 16/307 – E McGettigan 961, F Patterson 947, 926, Dessie Mullen 890, B McLaughlin 861, Dessie Mullen 860.

Feds & Combines 2nd Fermoy

Coleraine Triangle 2nd Fermoy – T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1085, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1070, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1069, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1066 J Hanson 1065, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1064, C Morrow & Son Windsor Soc 1064, L Hanson & Son 1057, B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1056, J Hanson 1053, J Hanson 1053, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1050, M & J Howard & Son 1046, S Diamond 1045, B & D Coyle 1043, S Diamond 1042, J Hanson 1035, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1030, B & D Coyle 1029, S Diamond 1029, B & D Coyle 1028, L Hanson & Son 1028, S Diamond 1026, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1022, L Hanson & Son 1021, T Steele 1020, 1019, P Klimkowski & Son Coleraine Prem 1018, L Hanson & Son 1009, T McCrudden 1009.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Fermoy 51/695 – Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 94, , P Hegarty Derry & Dist 956, Eamon Quigley Amelia Earhart 953, , P Cregan Maiden City 946, D Canning Derry & Dist 944, J McGettigan Maiden City 939, P McLaughlin Maiden City 901, H & T Bradley Maiden City 900, J Diamond Derry & Dist 899, D Canning Derry & Dist 898.

Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Fermoy – Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 94, Eddie McGettigan Strabane & Dist 961, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 956, Eamon Quigley Amelia Earhart 953, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 947, P Cregan Maiden City 946, D Canning Derry & Dist 944, J McGettigan Maiden City 939, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 926, P McLaughlin Maiden City 901.

Eagleson loft wins tough Fermoy race –

The birds were back in Fermoy in County Cork for the fifth race of the old bird season on Saturday 18th May. The liberation took place at a later time of 13.30pm to allow the mist and fog to clear. The pigeons having to contend with fresh north westerly winds en route had a hard fly in front of them and many birds not making home at dark spent the night on the roof tops. Thankfully Sunday was a better day giving them a chance to return home. Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine was recorded by Johnston Eagleson & Sons of Ballymena & District on 1096 ypm, they also had the best bird in the local Town for the past four weeks. The yearling chequer cock was timed at 18.53pm after flying the 201 miles to the loft's on the Cullybackey Road. The sire was a gift from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill and is Van Den Brande x a daughter of Danny Dixon's Champion Heartbreaker while the dam is a self bred Heremans Ceusters x Van Den Bulck. The winning cock is half brother on the sire's side to last season's 1st Section & 3rd Open Nipa Penzance OB Classic cock. That's the second Combine win of the season for the Eagleson loft have won both the Combine and Section from 1st Roscrea.

Alan Darragh was runner up in the Combine and had the top two birds in Cullybackey the winner doing1096. Alan's winner a 2yo chequer pied cock is off the best racing cock in the loft which has won 7 x 1st including 2 x 1st Combine and 2 x 2nd Combine and 9th, 39th, 90th & 147th Open in National races. Shane Johnston & Son of Ballymena were placed 3rd in the Combine on 1088 with their good 2yo mealy cock that has won Harryville in the past. The Harryville winner Daniel Magill was next best on 1082. Harry Boyd had the clear winner in Kells on 1075 with a 2yo cheq Vandenabeele widowhood cock. Harry has now won the last three races and John Miller had the top three in Randalstown with the winner doing 1067. John's winner a yearling cheq widowhood cock is from a grandson of Spidey from Syndicate Lofts paired to a Veenestra hen.

Jackie Steele was best in Rasharkin on 1065 with a black Lambrecht cock bred from a son of the 02 cock when paired to a sister of the 38 hen. This cock has now won three races including Roscrea young birds last season when 5th Combine. Marcus Morrow was best in Broughshane on 1045 with the same 3yo blue hen that won 1st club Fermoy the week previous. That's 4 x 1st club now for the hen. Both parents from Gary Gibson, the sire Lambrecht and dam Van Den Brande. Paddy and William McManus took the top spot in Ahoghill on 1034 with a yearling blue hen bred from two direct Henk Simonsz pigeons. This hen won 1st Mid Antrim Combine in the opening race of the season from Kilbeggan.

Mid Antrim Combine 2nd Fermoy 58/1507 - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1096.6, A Darragh Cullybackey 1096.4, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1088, D Magill Harryville 1082, S Crawford Harryville 1080, D Magill Harryville 1079, A Darragh Cullybackey 1075, H Boyd Kells 1075, J Miller Randalstown 1067, G Gibson Cullybackey 1066

Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1065, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1064, G Gibson Cullybackey 1061, J Miller Randalstown 1061, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1061, A Darragh Cullybackey 1058, D Dixon Rasharkin 1056, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1051, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1049, D Magill Harryville 1046, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1045, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1043, J Eagleson & Sons, Ballymena 1043, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1042, G Gibson Cullybackey 1041

T & M Morrow Broughshane 1035, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1034, Martin Graham Ballymena 1033, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1031

A Darragh Cullybackey 1031, H Boyd Kells 1030, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1030, G & G Jackson Ahoghill 1029, A Darragh Cullybackey 1027, A Darragh Cullybackey 1026, A Darragh Cullybackey 1026, A Darragh Cullybackey 1026, F Barkley, Rasharkin 1025, D Dixon Rasharkin 1025, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1021.

Mid Antrim Combine Les Mairs OB Points Cup (2nd Fermoy)

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 223, A Darragh Cullybackey 151, G Gibson Cullybackey 150, D Dixon Rasharkin 103, D Magill 101, H Cubitt Rasharkin 100, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 73, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 70, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 61, F Barkley Rasharkin 48.

Any loft with a velocity of 980.48 or better from 2nd Fermoy qualified for the last 32 of the old bird Knock out commencing from Skibbereen OB Inland National next week.

Champion’s League Group Stages - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 Knock-Out competition. Any group that can't be decided by points will go to the best velocity's from Skibbereen OB Inland National. Knock-Out starts at 1st Talbenny.

Group (1) - G Gibson Cullybackey 150, D Dixon Rasharkin 103, S Crawford Harryville 36, H Turkington Kells 0.

Group (2) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 223, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 21, A Barkley & Son Kells 0, W & D Rodgers Harryville 0.

Group (3) - H Cubitt Rasharkin 100, J & J Greer Cullybackey 45, Surgenor Bros Kells 0, A Purvis Broughshane 0.

Group (4) - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 61, Rock & Moore Harryville 0, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 0, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 0.

Group (5) - Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 73, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 70, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 30, W Jackson Harryville 0.

Group (6) - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 45, J Miller Randalstown 31, H Boyd Kells 17, M Neilly Broughshane 0.

Group (7) - T Whyte Ahoghill 44, Stewart Bros Randalstown 37, W McFetridge Rasharkin 17, T & M Morrow Broughshane 4.

Group (8) - A Darragh Cullybackey 151, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 0, J Balmer Ahoghill 0. Mervyn Eagleson P O.

1 . McManus (1).jpg Paddy (r) and William McManus who took the top two in Ahoghill from 2nd Fermoy. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Marcus Morrow (1).jpg Marcus Morrow best in Broughshane from Fermoy. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Harry Boyd (1).jpg Harry Boyd 1st in Kells from Fermoy. Photo: freelance Photo Sales