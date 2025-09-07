East Tyrone UFU group focus

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) East Tyrone group has had an action-packed Summer with member success UFU competitions, attending the annual Clogher Show and catching up with the UFU office bearer team.

Cereal competition

The East Tyrone UFU group would like to congratulate Christopher Bell who placed first in County Tyrone for his field of winter wheat and went on to place fourth in Northern Ireland during the UFU cereals awards.

Christopher also placed first in County Tyrone for his spring barley.

East and South Tyrone UFU group managers welcome members to Clogher Show along with UFU president, William Irvine.

Clogher Show

The UFU East Tyrone group were happy to attend Clogher Valley Show in July, getting an opportunity to converse with members.

We must give a huge thanks to UFU president William Irvine and UFU deputy president and East Tyrone group member Glenn Cuddy for attending.

Our members appreciated getting the chance to speak to the leadership team and come forward with any issues.

We hope everyone enjoyed their day and their cup of tea!

Winter programme meetings

We are currently planning our winter programme and have some exciting meetings lined up over the coming months.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page or sign up as a member to be sure you don’t miss out on some insightful meetings.

Everyone is welcome!

For any other enquiries or to express your interest in joining East Tyrone Group contact the group office on 028 8772 5973.