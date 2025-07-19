EasyCare open evening is planned for July 30th

EasyCare sheep breeder, Campbell Tweed, will host his now traditional open evening on Wednesday, July 30th, starting time 6pm.

His Ballycoose flock is home to a selection of the most progressive EasyCare bloodlines available in the UK and Ireland.

Performance recording all the sheep born on the Tweed farm over many years through both the Signet and Sheep Ireland programmes has been at the heart of this ongoing success story.

Campbell explained: “The open evening will allow visitors to view a selection of the ewes, lambs and rams currently available within the flock.

Noted EasyCare sheep breeder, Campbell Tweed, will be hosting an Open Evening at his Cairncastle farm on Wednesday, July 30th

“EasyCare sheep are synonymous with wool shedding. But this is only part of the story. At the very heart of the Ballycoose development programme is an absolute commitment to breed ewes that perform well, making best use of grass, maintaining the highest levels of animal health and lambing each year outdoors with the absolute minimum level of human intervention.

“And it is the results generated from the flock recording programmes that have allowed to make this happen.”

Meanwhile, EasyCare numbers continue to grow across the island of Ireland. He said: “This reflects a growing recognition that the sheep allow flockowners to make best use of their time while also maintaining exceptionally high levels of performance.

“Members of the EasyCare Sheep Ireland Group will be in attendance at the open evening.”

A number of independent speakers will contribute to the event.

These include Signet breeding consultant, Laura Eyles. Courtesy of her presentation, she will discuss the sheep genotyping work that has been carried out by Signet in Northern Ireland up to this point in conjunction with AgriSearch.

This work is allowing sheep farmers to move from genetic predictions that are based solely on pedigree and performance data to those that include genomic data, with all the advantages this brings.

There is a growing recognition that the use of genomics will deliver a significant improvement in flock performance levels across the sheep sector as a whole.

EasyCare and Wiltshire Horn rams on the farm of Campbell Tweed

Also in attendance at the open evening will be Irish Farmers’ Journal’s sheep specialist: Darren Carty. He will provide an overview of those factors impacting on Irish and international lamb markets at the present time.

Campbell farms with his wife Isobel close to the village of Cairncastle in east Co Antrim. Refreshments will be provided at the July 30th event

“I would like to thank Dunbia for their support in this regard,” Campbell explained.

He concluded: “EasyCare sheep have a key role to play on sheep farms of all types.”

He added: “They are particularly suited to flock owners who work out from 9.00am to 5.00pm between Monday and Friday.

“To a significant extent, the sheep can manage themselves.”

Campbell is currently taking orders to sell breeding EasyCare ewes, lambs and rams to flock owners throughout Ireland and the UK, adding: “We are offering fully recorded stock that can add significantly to any sheep enterprise.

“Demand for EasyCare bloodlines is increasing and this trend is very encouraging.”

For further information, contact Campbell Tweed on: 07802 835355.