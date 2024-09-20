49-year-old man dies in Co Antrim accident
Roads Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended a report of a collision involving a Scania lorry and a silver Honda Civic, together with colleagues from partner emergency services.
“The driver of the car, 49-year-old Robert Lee, who was from the Ballymoney area, sadly passed away at the scene.
“Frosses Road was closed overnight, and has now re-opened to motorists.
“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses, or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.
“Please call 101, quoting reference number 1888 of 19/09/24, or you can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."