Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Sofi Johansson.

Sofi's family have not heard from her since the end of May, and reported her missing to police on 9th August.

Sofi, aged 56, is described as being around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build, with long grey hair normally dyed blonde and hazel eyes.

She has an American accent.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sofi Johansson

Local policing Sergeant Rooney said: “Sofi is known to frequent Belfast and Banbridge. She was last known to be staying in Belfast.

"We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of her whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police/report, quoting serial 1348 of 09/08/24.

“Sofi may be camping in a wooded area of south Belfast, and we would ask the local community to check their outbuildings, sheds and any derelict buildings that may be accessible, if it is safe to do so.”