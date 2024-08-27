Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died following a collision between a Triumph motorcycle and a grey Volkswagen Polo on Frosses Road in Dunloy on Monday evening, 26 August.

Motorcyclist 53 year old Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm.

Inspector Cherith Adair said officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please call 101, quoting reference 1351 26/08/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/