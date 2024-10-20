Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating an arson attack on a commercial hen house in Northern Ireland, the second such incident in the last week.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the fire in Cabra.

Sergeant Curran said: “Just before 7.40am on Saturday, 19th October, police received a report from our colleagues at Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that they were attending a fire at Letalian Road.

“Officers attended and it was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial hen house, causing damage to the structure.

“Thankfully, no animals were inside the buildings.

Sergeant Curran continued: "We are treating this attack as arson. This is the second time the hen houses have deliberately been set alight this week. On Thursday, 17th October extensive damage was caused, and a number of animals killed, during a similar incident at some point overnight.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 378 of 19/10/24."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/