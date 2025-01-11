Police name pedestrian killed in Co Down accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 11th Jan 2025, 18:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have confirmed the name of the man who died following a road traffic collision on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor on Saturday, 11th January.

He was 35 year-old Alex Connor.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor.

"The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

Alex ConnorAlex Connor
Alex Connor

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 81 11/01/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Related topics:PoliceCCTV
News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice