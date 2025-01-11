Police name pedestrian killed in Co Down accident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed the name of the man who died following a road traffic collision on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor on Saturday, 11th January.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was 35 year-old Alex Connor.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor.

"The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Connor

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 81 11/01/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.