The tractors assembled at Smyth’s Farm, just off the Randalstown West Roundabout, Moneynick Road, before heading off in a picturesque route through Cranfield, Duneane, The Demesne, The Grange, Shane’s Castle and Randalstown.

Staffordstown Accordion Band would like to thank Shane O’Neill and his family for the access to Shane’s Castle; the Higgins Family for letting them through the Demesne; all those who took part, the marshals, the Smyth Family for the use of the field, Bobby Glass for bringing his chip van, and everyone who helped in any way to make this third annual tractor run a success, in spite of the weather.