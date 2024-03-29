20 pictures from the Staffordstown tractor run

The rain, not to mention the wind, failed to dampen the spirits of the good turnout of 40 odd roadrunners who braved the elements to take part in Staffordstown Accordion Band’s Annual Charity Tractor Run.
The tractors assembled at Smyth’s Farm, just off the Randalstown West Roundabout, Moneynick Road, before heading off in a picturesque route through Cranfield, Duneane, The Demesne, The Grange, Shane’s Castle and Randalstown.

The proceeds will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and the Band.

Staffordstown Accordion Band would like to thank Shane O’Neill and his family for the access to Shane’s Castle; the Higgins Family for letting them through the Demesne; all those who took part, the marshals, the Smyth Family for the use of the field, Bobby Glass for bringing his chip van, and everyone who helped in any way to make this third annual tractor run a success, in spite of the weather.