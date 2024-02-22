Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He opts for bolusing so that he knows every animal receives an adequate amount of the required nutrients, all year round.

His routine is to administer Nettex’s EnduraBol High Iodine boluses six to eight weeks pre-calving and around four weeks before the bull goes in, and he does similarly with his ewes in advance of lambing and tupping, using EnduraBol Sheep with added copper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We soil sample every year so have a good handle on what supplementary minerals and trace elements are needed,” he says. “Maintaining the right levels of the important nutrients is helping to improve fertility and to eliminate issues such as swayback in the lambs.”

James Warwick (pictured) says that when bolusing cattle it is important to hold the animal’s head straight out, and not too high, inserting the gun through the side of the mouth, so that the end reaches the back of the tongue. Pic: Net-Tex

James is aware of reluctance on the part of some farmers to use boluses, due to uncertainty around administration, but believes that with good preparation, suitable facilities, and by using the right technique, bolusing should be a straightforward operation.

“Ensuring you have the right number of the correct boluses and checking your bolusing gun is a good starting point,” he says. “The Endurabol guns are made of metal, and very robust, but being sure it’s working and in good condition beforehand is always sensible.

“I am usually working on my own, so I set up my equipment on a tray beside the race or the cattle crush, so everything I need is in easy reach.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allowing adequate time is important, as the job does not want to be done under pressure. In James’ case, he typically combines bolusing with another job, like a vaccination or drenching, so factoring in any other work – and being prepared for that too – is important.

In terms of handling facilities, James uses a simple race for the sheep and a standard cattle crush for the cows.

“Having good facilities is important for your own safety, but is also essential in order to minimise the stress on the animals,” he adds. “Ideally you want to be moving the stock around calmly and quietly, and that’s always easier if you are set up right.

“I like to have the sheep as tight as possible in the race, and then bolus them in batches. With the cattle, we don’t have a head scoop on the race, but for me that’s not a hinderance to bolusing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before restraining the animal, load the bolus gun. EnduraBol boluses are given in pairs, and guns are designed to carry two boluses to allow both to be given at once.

It’s important to hold the animal’s head straight out, and not too high, inserting the gun through the side of the mouth, so that the end reaches the back of the tongue.

“There should be no need to force the gun,” adds James. “Once you have it in the right position, pull the release trigger and this pushes the boluses out. You will usually see the animal swallow, so you know it’s gone down.

“Then continue to restrain the animal’s head as you withdraw the gun. With cattle, I usually wait for 20-30 seconds to check the bolus has definitely gone down before releasing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In James’ case, his 20 pedigree South Devons can easily be bolused in a morning, bearing in mind he’s usually carrying out other actions in conjunction with bolusing. His 300 breeding ewes are split equally into January and March lambing groups, and 150 ewes is, again, well achievable in a morning, alongside other tasks.

According to Nettex’s Emily Hall, bolusing is the gold standard in micronutrient supplementation, offering an unrivalled level of assurance around trace element and vitamin delivery.

“Whilst only small amounts are required for adequate supplementation, the important micronutrients pack a powerful punch in many areas of performance for cattle and sheep,” she says. This includes fertility, daily liveweight gain and nervous system function, and factors including more frequent extreme weather events and intensifying grazing practices only serve to increase the risk of mineral related disorders and diseases.”

Ms Hall lists selenium, cobalt, zinc, manganese, iodine and copper as the most commonly deficient or sub-optimal in ruminant diets, with all being available through Nettex’s extensive range of EnduraBol boluses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Vitamins are as important as trace elements,” she adds, “and their availability is also affected by more common environmental conditions such as drought. EnduraBol boluses include optimal amounts of vitamins A, D3 and E, which work together to support the immune system, muscle development, nutrient absorption and aid in other areas.”

Effective delivery of these trace elements and vitamins is achieved with EnduraBol boluses through a technology called ‘single point erosion’. This ensures consistent and reliable delivery of the micronutrients for extended periods.

“Slow and steady release allows the animal to optimise absorption while ensuring consistent trace element delivery for up to 240 days depending on the product used,” concludes Ms Hall. “Whilst bolusing does require handling of livestock, this should not be a barrier to the practice. It is the best way to ensure every single animal receives the right amount of the right kind of nutrients.”

Using an EnduraBol Mineral Bolus: Top Administration Tips:

- Establish your soil mineral status and seek advice on the minerals your stock require

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Order enough EnduraBol boluses and check your administration gun is working correctly

- Ensure your handling facilities allow stock to be restrained effectively

- Hold the animal’s head straight out, then insert the bolusing gun through the side of the mouth until it reaches the back of the tongue