Beyond the Farm Gate returns – UFU farm tour series

UFU members will get a tour of John’s farm located close to Garvagh, County Derry/Londonderry. The farm business showcases the very best of farming innovation with a wind turbine and anaerobic digestion (AD) plant amongst other projects to benefit the environment. This is a farm tour with a difference that you won’t want to miss!

The UFU’s farm tour series is a member only event and you must register prior to the event to receive the link to view the tour online. All tours have been filmed during the day and there will be an opportunity to ask questions live after each tour.