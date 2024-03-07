Brian Dooher appointed as new NI Chief Vet
The Chief Veterinary Officer provides evidence-based professional advice to DAERA, Executive Ministers and other parts of government and beyond.
As Head of Veterinary Service & Animal Health Group (VSAHG) the CVO also leads a committed, multi-disciplinary team of over 650 staff working across field; operational; policy; and administrative functions.
Commenting on his appointment, Brian Dooher said: “I am honoured to have been selected for this role and it will be my privilege to lead my veterinary colleagues to support our farming and food industry.
“I will work constructively and collaboratively with DAERA staff and stakeholders, delivery partners and colleagues in other administrations, in Ireland and in the EU on areas of common interest and to meet the future challenges across animal health and welfare and public health.”
Brian Dooher graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in Veterinary Medicine (MVB) in 1998. After initially working in private practice for seven years, he joined the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) in 2005 and since 2018 has held the position of Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer (DCVO).
The open recruitment process for the Senior Civil Service post based in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) commenced in January 2023.
Mr Dooher will take up his appointment at the end of March 2024.