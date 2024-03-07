Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chief Veterinary Officer provides evidence-based professional advice to DAERA, Executive Ministers and other parts of government and beyond.

As Head of Veterinary Service & Animal Health Group (VSAHG) the CVO also leads a committed, multi-disciplinary team of over 650 staff working across field; operational; policy; and administrative functions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on his appointment, Brian Dooher said: “I am honoured to have been selected for this role and it will be my privilege to lead my veterinary colleagues to support our farming and food industry.

stock image

“I will work constructively and collaboratively with DAERA staff and stakeholders, delivery partners and colleagues in other administrations, in Ireland and in the EU on areas of common interest and to meet the future challenges across animal health and welfare and public health.”

Brian Dooher graduated from University College Dublin with a degree in Veterinary Medicine (MVB) in 1998. After initially working in private practice for seven years, he joined the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) in 2005 and since 2018 has held the position of Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer (DCVO).

The open recruitment process for the Senior Civil Service post based in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) commenced in January 2023.