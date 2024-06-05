Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland HYB members are gearing up for their final stock judging event of the year, which is being held next week, on Friday, 14th June at the Casey family’s Carnhill Holsteins, Ballymena.

The event will start at 7.30pm sharp and is generously sponsored by Electromech Agri.

The fully robotic, 240 cow Carnhill herd, is based at 15 Gruig Lane, Cloughmills, Ballymena, County Antrim, BT44 9JB. The average rolling yield is 10,500kgs per cow at 4.4% fat and 3.4% protein, milked through four GEA monobox robots. Recently the herd has also seen the addition of a GEA full robotic feeding system.

The Casey family have introduced many new bloodlines over the years but the main families include De-Su Georgia, of which 150 have been born since they were first established at Carnhill in 2012. The herd is also home to three different branches of the Larcrest Cosmopolitan family, with other herd favourites hailing from the Pine-tree Martha Sheen and Carnhill Naomi cow families.

James Gregg, Ballymena judging at the event hosted by the Willis family

The Carnhill prefix will be known to many throughout the UK for the success the Casey family have had, breeding bulls for several AI companies. To date there has been 12 Carnhill bred males sold to various studs.

The Holstein Young Breeders Annual Linear competition will also be held at the event at Carnhill Holsteins on the 14th June. Holstein UK Classifier, Lynden Bustard will be in attendance to coach members before they put their knowledge to the test to be in with a chance of qualifying for the National finals, held in Cumbria on the 3th August 2024.

The first event of the year was hosted by the Watson family of Majestic Holsteins, Coleraine, with the second event being held by the Willis family of Conncorr Holsteins, Armagh. A fantastic turnout of almost 100 members and parents was seen, which provided some stiff competition.

The Willis family had provided two great classes for the members and it certainly proved to be no easy judging task. The results from the first event are as follows;

Young member James Magowan, Hilltown, putting the final touches to his set of reasons at the event hosted by Conncorr Holsteins. Pics by Jessica Hall

Junior section: 1st Will Patton, Carrowdore; 2nd Glenn Walker, Randalstown; 3rd David Hamilton, Bangor

Intermediate section:1st James Patton, Carrowdore (also won best set of reasons); 2nd Ava Montgomery, Saintfield; 3rd Jack Orr, Ballymena

Senior section: 1st Matthew Mclean, Bushmills; 2nd William McCormick, Ballycastle; 3rd Desmond McCorry, Aghalee

Open section: 1st Robin Orr, Ballymena & Kenny Watson, Coleraine; 2nd Noel Willis, Armagh; 3rd Wallace Gregg, Glarryford

Gary Mclean and Scott Armstrong, Electromech Agri, Sponsors with Noel and Daniel Willis, hosts and Andrew Patton, Coordinator

Thanks once again go to the Willis family for hosting the event and for the hospitality provided, it was much appreciated by all members and a great night was had by all. Thanks also go to our two coaches Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore and Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena.

Northern Ireland HYB are indebted to Electromech Agri for their sponsorship of the stock judging events this year and thank them for their continued support.