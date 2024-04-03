Cattle in high demand at Fivemiletown
Cattle were on high demand in Fivemiletown with a ring full of buyers – weanlings selling to 319ppk and stores 314ppk.
Stores: H Cunningham £1390/600kg £1280/550kg £1250/530kg £1150/490kg, K Humphreys £1300/540kg £1170/420kg, T Farrell £1060/450kg £1050/460kg £1040/460kg, B Graham £1000/390kg, Deerpark Collections £910/290kg £800/320kg, W Johnston £910/390kg £890/440kg.
Weanlings: K Humphreys £1200/420kg £1080/410kg, Deerpark Collections £1100/490kg, T Robinson £1050/410kg £990/390kg £920/330kg, P McKenna £990/310kg £920/340kg, B Graham £880/340kg £800/370kg, D McLaren £840/340kg £800/360kg.