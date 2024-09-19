A number of presentations have been made following the recent successful Clogher Valley Show.
Pictures by Raymond Humphreys
1. Members of the Ace First Responders (front, from left) Nuala Meenan, Geraldine McElroy and Margaret Murphy, receiving a cheque for £220, from the Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club, proceeds of their Breakfast Morning at Clogher Valley Show. Included are (back, from left) Joan Boyd, vice-chair Clogher Valley Show; Ruth Montgomery, show secretary; Brian McGartland and Carole Johnston, Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club and Eugene McConnell, vice-chair Ace First Responders.
2. Ethan McGirr, winner of the Young Person's Award at the Clogher Valley Show, receiving the Arthur Thompson Memorial Trophy, from Guy Kirkpatrick, chief steward in the dairy section. Included are Joan Boyd (left) vice chairman Clogher Valley Show and Ruth Montgomery, show secretary. Ethan who is now an apprentice with William Bell Tractors, booked two weeks holidays to help set up the fields and clear up after the show, and also volunteered as a steward on the cattle field. His parents Barry and Kathryn, sister Ella-May and granda Philip are all involved in the show.
3. Members of the Ace First Responders (front, from left) Nuala Meenan, Geraldine McElroy and Margaret Murphy, receiving a cheque for £1895, from the vintage section at Clogher Valley Show, (back, from left) Kathryn McGirr, vintage section; Eugene McConnell, vice-chair Ace First Responders; Dill Hay, vintage section and Richard Mulligan, chief steward, vintage section.
4. Members of the Ace First Responders (front, from left) Nuala Meenan, Geraldine McElroy and Margaret Murphy, receiving a cheque for £500 from members of Clogher Valley YFC, proceeds of their fundraising events at the Clogher Valley Show. Included are (back, from left) Joan Boyd, vice-chair Clogher Valley Show; Claire Allen and Lauren Smyth, Clogher Valley YFC and Eugene McConnell, vice-chair of Ace First Responders.
