Ethan McGirr, winner of the Young Person's Award at the Clogher Valley Show, receiving the Arthur Thompson Memorial Trophy, from Guy Kirkpatrick, chief steward in the dairy section. Included are Joan Boyd (left) vice chairman Clogher Valley Show and Ruth Montgomery, show secretary. Ethan who is now an apprentice with William Bell Tractors, booked two weeks holidays to help set up the fields and clear up after the show, and also volunteered as a steward on the cattle field. His parents Barry and Kathryn, sister Ella-May and granda Philip are all involved in the show. Photo: Raymond Humphreys