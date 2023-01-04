The Order has been proposed following a complaint from a local landowner about uncontrolled dogs attacking livestock along the right of way.

Since this will have an effect on those living in and visiting the area, the council is asking for everyone’s views on the content of the proposal.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ivor Wallace, commented: “The proposed Dog Control Order, if implemented, becomes law. It is therefore important that council is aware of the views of a wide range of people who live in and visit the borough. This consultation is an opportunity to have your say.”

The consultation is open for four weeks from today (4 January 2023).

Comments submitted during this time will be considered by council when reaching a decision on whether to implement the Dog Control Order as new legislation.

In the event that a Dog Control order is confirmed by council, anyone breaching the legislation may be subject to a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £80.

The proposed Dog Control Order can be viewed online at www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/council-consultations or within the council offices at Cloonavin, Riada House, Sheksburn House or Connell Street in Limavady.

If any person wishes to make a representation concerning the proposal, please submit any response to the Environmental Services Directorate, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, 66 Portstewart Road, Coleraine, BT51 1EY.