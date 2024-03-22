The CDTEC will hold it’s annual Spring road run on Easter Tuesday (2nd April) in the Killinchy area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will start from 72 Killyleagh Road just south of Balloo cross roads and will leave sharp at 1.00pm so entrants need to be there well in advance for registration purposes.

The tractors will leave the yard on the Killyleagh Road, then Saintfield Road, Lusty Road, Drumreagh Road, Moss Road, Ballykeigle Road, Tullnagee Road, Lisbarnett Road, Killinchy Road, Ardmillin Road, Ardmillin Village, Killynakin Road, Whiterock Road, Ballymorran Road, Islandview Road, Upper Ballymorran Road, Ardview Road and finally returning to its starting point on the Killyleagh Road.

The event is suitable for tractors and cars but not lorries due to limited space in the yard - the minimum donation is £15 per vehicle.

Refreshments will be provided upon return to the yard.