County Down Vet bestowed with RCVS IMPACT AWARD

In 2021/2022, Dr Little was jointly president of the British Veterinary Association’s Northern Ireland branch (BVA NI) and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA). This was a crucial time for the country’s veterinary sector as the impact of the post-EU Exit arrangements under the Northern Ireland Protocol were being worked out. A graduate of University College Dublin, Dr Little currently works as a veterinary advisor for a co-operative farming business.

He was nominated by Esther Skelly-Smith MRCVS who is the current President of NIVA and BVA NI Branch, and this was supported by several dedicated, and inspirational members of the veterinary profession and the farming community.

Esther said: “During his time as president, Mark recognised the need for and spearheaded the response around the concerning issue of veterinary medicine supply to Northern Ireland at the end of the Brexit "grace period" in December 2022. Had Mark not championed this issue, Northern Ireland could have lost access to over 50% of veterinary medicines. The NI veterinary profession, agri-food industry and wider animal industry owes Mark a great debt of gratitude of which many are unaware.

Dr Mark Little MRCVS

“Mark has worked tirelessly for the two-year project to safeguard the health and welfare of animals in Northern Ireland. He recognised how incredibly important it was to ensure a full complement of veterinary medicines remain available thereby preventing disease and unnecessary suffering. Mark also had the perseverance and insight to pursue this issue due to the important implications for the protection of human health, thereby eliminating the risk of potential zoonotic diseases.”