The Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability was adopted by the International Dairy Federation (IDF) at the culmination of its recent World Dairy Summit.

The declaration states that the global dairy community is committed to a sustainable transformation of the sector.

The IDF expresses support for the definition of sustainability adopted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), which confirms that sustainability requires meeting the needs of present and future generations, while ensuring profitability, environmental health, and social and economic equity.

Specifically, the declaration brings to light the tangible commitments already undertaken by dairy sector operators in addressing the various pillars of sustainability, now universally recognised on an international basis.

These are: climate change, nutrition, health, economic security and the effective stewardship of natural resources.

The declaration has also sent out a clear message, confirming that the international dairy industry is extremely dynamic in helping to drive this agenda.

But it also highlights the need for enabling environments to leverage and scale up actions in order to deliver against the United Nation’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development. Future policy agendas will be important in this regard as will the associated issues of finances and partnership working.

While the declaration projects a very positive future for the international dairy sector, the Paris summit, across the entire remit of the event, succeeded in communicating the tremendous contribution dairy farmers and processors are already making to the lives of so many people around the world.

The figures are truly staggering.

According to the Global Dairy Platform more than six billion people across the world consume milk and milk products while farming, processing and related activities deliver much needed jobs and wealth creation opportunities within communities worldwide . The 133 million dairy farms around the world are estimated to support the livelihoods of one billion people: that’s approximately 12% of the global population.

In turn, this creates higher levels of social and economic cohesion with children, in particular, benefitting in so many ways. A case in point is the provision of enhanced educational opportunities for young people.

And that’s not all: improved nutrition has a positive knock-on effect on overall health span.

Meanwhile milk production and consumption levels continue to increase around the world. Gira Consulting are forecasting that global collections of milk are expected to increase by 1.6% per annum between 2024 and 2029 with India and Pakistan accounting for half of that growth.

Global cheese consumption is on the up with an additional 1.1% of cheese forecast to be produced per annum at world level over the next five years.

This was another key message delivered during 2024’s World Dairy Summit.

International research has consistently confirmed the fundamental role that dairy products can play in meeting the nutritional requirements of people at every stage in their lives.

Dr Sandra Iuliano, a senior researcher at Melbourne University, delivered one of the most thought-provoking presentations at the Paris summit. Findings from a peer-reviewed study in Australia found significant benefits when increasing dairy intake to three and a half servings daily among care home residents, including a 46% reduction in hip fractures, a 33% reduction in fractures overall, and an 11% reduction in falls.

What’s more, the dairy intervention was cost-saving for fracture reduction.

All the while, support for sustainable dairy production and consumption continues to build across the entire gamut of international opinion forming groups, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Significantly, the organisation’s most recent Goalkeepers’ report confirms two fundamental facts, where dairy is concerned. Firstly, milk is a nutrient-rich food that addresses many of the nutritional deficits children face, including calcium, vitamins (including A and B12), protein, and healthy fat.

And, secondly, new agricultural technologies such as DNA selection are helping to breed more productive cows, which can produce more milk while utilising forages and crop wastes more effectively to this end.

Research work in countries like Kenya, for example, is confirming a six-fold increase in milk output on the back of these developments.

The Goalkeepers’ report recommends that one of the four solutions to nourish the planet is ensuring more productive cows and safer milk. It notes that climate change is likely to result in an additional 40 million cases of childhood stunting between 2024 and 2050 and that investing in nutrition is the best way to fight such impacts of climate change.

A key debate hosted at the 2024 World Dairy Summit centered on the absolute priority of reducing the sector’s carbon footprint on a global basis. But how can this objective be achieved in the most effective way possible?

Asia, for example, accounts for 43% of total global dairy consumption with imports contributing significantly to this requirement.

So, should the future see the active encouragement of milk production in ways that would see all countries meet their own consumption levels only?

Such a ‘self-sufficiency’ scenario would see the world’s bespoke dairying regions, including North America, Western Europe and Australasia, scaling back output levels significantly while net importing countries in regions such as Africa and Asia would increase milk production levels in line with their own indigenous consumption needs.

However, according to the IFCN Dairy Research Network such a scenario would see a net increase in greenhouse gas production levels of some 200 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per annum at farm level.

The growing world population needs nutritional security, and we must provide this both safely and sustainably. Through our participation in leading organisations for the global dairy sector such as the IDF we can play an important role in ensuring the right policies, standards, practices and regulations are in place to achieve this goal.

The good news is that here in Northern Ireland we can produce quality milk safely and efficiently, sustainably using natural resources available to our dairy farmers.

And this is the fundamental message that we must continue to communicate on an international stage.