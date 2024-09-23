The top winners again exceeded a mile a minute with the overall winners the Dromara partnership of Russell Bros recording velocity 1784ypm. Davy McElhone of the Eastway HPS in Belfast was runner up followed by the top Dromore partnership of Mr & Mrs G Delaney.

NIPA Race/Date

Dunmanway YB Nat Friday 13th September2024 – Liberated at 10.00am in a Lt Southerly wind

NIPA Dunmanway YB National Open 248/2,719 – 1-1D Russell Bros Dromara 1784, 2-1C D McElhone Eastway 1781, 3-1G M/M G Delaney Dromore 1781, 4-2D H McAvoy Harmony 1776, 5-1E G Marsden Hills & Maze 1774, 6-1A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1774, 7-3D B Hogg & Sons Harmony 1773, 6-2C T Rodgers Larne & Dist 1772, 9-3C G K & I Moxham Larne & Dist 1772, 10-2G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1770, 11-2E A Feeney & Son Gilford 1766, 12-3E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1766, 13-4D J Gregory & Sons Colin1765, 14-4C McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1764, 15-5C R Francey Eastway 1764, 16-6C McMurray & Anderson 1763, 17-5D B Hogg & Sons 1763, 18-3G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1762, 19-7C G McKenna Eastway 1762, 20-8C D McElhone 1761.

NIPA Section A Dunmanway YB Nat 13/155 – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1774, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1748, B & D Coyle 1746, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1741, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1715, L Hanson & Son 1715, Diamond Bros ^ G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1714, B & D Cole 1709, S Diamond 1694, B Morgan 1691.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District 4/49 – B Morgan 1741, 1691, 1683, 1651, 1650, S Hughes 1644.

Coleraine Premier HPS 8/112 – B & D Coyle 1774, M & J Howard & Son 1755, L Hanson & Son 1748, B & D Coyle 1746, S Diamond 1715, L Hanson & Son 1715. B & D Coyle take the spoils again for their 8th win of the season. My heartiest congratulations Bobby and Danny. The winner is exactly the same way bred as last week’s winner being off Frank’s Lady when paired to Pocket Rocket. She also finishes 1st Section A, and 6th Open NIPA. M & J Howard & Son win 1st Section B and 27th Open NIPA. A big well done to both partnerships. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Cookstown Social – G & S Smith 1643, 1575.

Windsor Social 3/20 – R & J Parke 1732, 1651, Kenny Glass 1618, Mervyn Simpson 1608, Kenny Glass 1603, Mervyn Simpson 1575.

NIPA Section B Dunmanway YB Nat 36/324 – M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1755, Blair & Rankin Ballymena & Dis 1741, Blair & Rankin 1741, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena & Dist 1741, D Dixon Ballymoney 1734, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1732, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1731, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1730, Fleming Bros Crumlin & Dist 1730, C McCook Ballymoney 1725.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – J Smyth & Son 1730, 1715, Young McManus & Sons 1668, J Smyth & Son 1647, Young McManus & Sons 1627, J Smyth & Son 1626.

Ballymoney HPS 9/82 – D Dixon 1734, C McCook 1725, J Connolly 1721, D & H Stuart 1720, C McCook 1716, D Dixon 1712.

Ballymena & District HPS 3/50 – Blair & Rankin 1741, 1741, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1741, 1731, R Service & Son 1725, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1723.

Cullybackey HPS – G Gibson 1715, 1710, 1686, 1677, 1677, 1642.

Crumlin & District – Fleming Bros 1730.

Kells & District HPS – A Barkley & Son 1701, 1667, 1667, 1655, 1614.

Randalstown HPS 3/20 – W & W Gilbert 1529, 1506, Stewart Bros 1366, 1263, 1213.

Rasharkin &District HPS 5/29 – F Barkley 1704, Steele & McNeill 1667, H Cubitt 1605, Steele & McNeill 1563, H Cubitt 1532, W McFetridge 1426.

NIPA Section C Dunmanway YB Nat 49/498 – D McElhone Eastway 1781, T Rodgers Larne & Dist 1772, G & K & I Moxham Larne & Dist 1772, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1764, R Francey Eastway 1764, McMurray & Anderson 1763, G McKenna Eastway 1762, D McElhone 1761, Grattan Bros Eastway 1758, McMurray & Anderson 1758.

NIPA Section D Dunmanway YB Nat 33/425 – Russell Bros Dromara 1784, H McAvoy Harmony 1776, B Hogg & Sons Harmony 1773, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1765, B Hogg & Sons 1763, C Rea Glen 1757, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1755, P & K McCarthy Trinity RPC 1755, P & K McCarthy 1754, J Kelly & Sons Hills & Maze 1754.

NIPA Section E Dunmanway YB Nat 54/659 – G Marsden Hills & Maze 1774, A Feeney & Son Gilford 1766, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1766, A Anderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1760, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1753, D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1749, R Bell & Sons Edgarstown 1746, G Marsden 1746, G Marsden 1746, C J & B Ferris 1744.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1753, 1737, 1736, Robert Buckley 1727,

J & E Calvin 1722, G Buckley & Son 1718.

Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1775, Hawthorne & Brown 1761, D C & P McArdle 1760, 1759, E & M Curran 1755, D C & P McArdle 1749.

Beechpark Social – Gregory McEvoy 1727.

Bondhill Social – S Eglington 1725, D Calvin 1723, 1722, 1721, S Eglington 1718, 1716.

Edgarstown HPS – R Bell & Sons 1746, A & R Neill 1743, S & E Buckley 1735, David Love 1728, R G & G Donaldson 1726, Richard Cassells 1720. Well done to Ronnie, Jason and Jude taking the red card from the young bird Inland national. Their winner is down off stock from good friends G & C Simmons x John Trimble and grandson.

Gilford & District – A Feeney & Son 1766, C & H Beattie 1708, A Feeney & Son 1697, G O’Dowd 1674, A Feeney & Son 1660, C & H Beattie 1660.

Loughgall – D C & P McArdle 1749, 1728, 1716, 1716, 1713,

Lurgan Social – C J & B Ferris 1766, S Anderson & Son 1760, C J & B Ferris 1744, S Anderson & Son 1734, J P Nelson 1734, E Wright & Son 1729.

Markethill HPS – J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1739, 1738, R McCracken 1718, Humphries & Baird 1704, 1702, 1648.

Monaghan HPS - R Mulligan 1686, 1613, K Allister 1603, R Mulligan 1599, 1595, K Allister 1593. Richard Mulligan did the Nat Double with great cards for Dunmanway and the INFC Penzance.

Meadows – H T & J Larkin 1731, Alan Larkin 1716, Geoff Douglas 1677, Larkin Bros 1659, Matt McCabe 1649, H T & J Larkin 1617.

NIPA Section F Dunmanway YB Nat 19/176 – Lambert & Stewart Bangor 1709, Lambert & Stewart 1707, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1703, McCartan & Woodsides 1703, 1700, 1691, Lambert & Stewart 1684, 1682, 1670, 1670.

NIPA Section G Dunmanway YB Nat 26/338 – M/M G Delaney Dromore 1781, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1770, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1762, S Ogle 1759, S Ogle 1751, J F McCabe & Son 1748, S Ogle 1746, J J McCabe Millvale 1745, S Ogle 177, S Ogle 1715.

NIPA Section H Dunmanway YB Nat 15/75 – D Booth Mourne & Dist 1740, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1562, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1454, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1435, K Payne Derry & Dist 1415.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – M Rabbett 1436, Jimmy Quigley 1177. Dad and I would like to thank Gary Jennings for breeding the hen for us. She has been hot on Jimmy's tail these past few weeks, being 2nd club Fermoy, 2nd club 2nd fed Roscrea before getting her win with 2nd fed 4th centre. She is bred down from Gary's Jewel of the North, being the GDam. Her win secured top prize winner in the club for 2024 racing season. Congratulations to all winners and everyone who clocked in the club's, here's to 2025.

Derry & District 7/33 – J & G Ramsey 1454, Payne & McConomy 1415, 1361, A McCrudden 1335, J & G Ramsey 1274, Payne & McConomy 1272.

Foyle RPS - Sean Malone 1297.

Maiden City 1/2 – Concannon Bros 1224.

Mourne & District HPS – David Booth 1740,

Strabane & District Inv RPC 2/5 – Freddie Patterson 1562, 1323, I Deazley 1193.

NIPA Centre results Dale YB National – Those available when going to press

Dromore Centre Dunmanway – Russell Bros Dromara 1784, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1781, H McAvoy Harmony 1776, 1713, S Delaney Harmony 1711, N Edgar & Son 1694, T Mawhinney Dromore 1685, 1680, N Edgar & Son 1678, M/M G Delaney 1673.

Ligoniel Centre Dunmanway – D McElhone Eastway 1781, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1764, R Francey & Son Eastway 1764, McNurray & Anderson 1763, G McKenna Eastway 1762, D McElhone 1761, McMurray & Anderson 1758, G McKenna 1758, G Rea Glen 1757, J Kennedy & Son Glen 1756.

Coleraine Centre Dunmanway – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem1774, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1755, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1748, B & D Coyle 1746, R & J Parker Windsor Soc 1732, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1716, L Hanson & Son 1715, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1714, B & D Coyle 1719, M & J Howard & Son 1706.

Larne CentreDunmanway – T Rodgers Larne & Dist 1772, G K & I Moxham Larne & Dist 1772, A S McNaghten Larne & Dist 1754, T Rodgers 1754, 1753, Lynch Bros Ballycarry 1739, Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1730, N J Arthurs Ballycarry 1716, N J Arthurs 1716, T Rodgers 1715.

Newry Centre Dunmanway – J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1770, J F McCabe & Son 1748, J J McCabe Millvale 1745, J F McCabe & Son 1697, C Duke & Sons 1687, C Duke & Sons 1684, J F McCabe & Son 1683, J J McCabe 1679, J F McCabe & Son 1668, C Duke & Sons 1661.

Lurgan Centre Dunmanway – C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1766, S Anderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1760, C J & B Ferris 1744, S Anderson & Son 1734, J P Nelson Lurgan Soc 1734, H T J Larkin Meadows 1731, E Wright & Son Lurgan Soc 1729, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1727, A Larkin Meadows 1716, K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1681.

Doagh Centre Dunmanway – Grattan Bros Eastway 1758, J Burrows Eastway 1752, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1748, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1748, A & T Agnew 1744, A & T Agnew 1728, J Burrows 1722, J & R Scott Doagh & Dist 1722, Grattan Bros 1717, A & T Agnew 1717.

Cullybackey Centre Dunmanway – Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1741, 1741, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1741, 1731, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1730, R Service & Son Ballymena 1725, K & K Kernohan & Sons 1723, 1722, G Gibson Cullybackey 1715, J Smyth & Son 1715.

Coalisland Centre Dunmanway – B Morgan Coalisland, 1741, 1691, 1683, 1651, 1650, S Hughes Coalisland 1644, G & S Smith Cookstown 1643, B Morgan 1635, 1635, K Murphy Coalisland 1604.

Ballymoney Centre Dunmanway – D Dixon Ballymeney 1734, C McCook Ballymoney 1725, J Connolly Ballymoney 1721, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1720, C McCook 1716, D Dixon 1712, 1705, F Barkley Rasharkin 1704, J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney 1698.

Foyle Centre Dunmanway – D Booth Mourne & Dist, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1562, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1454, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1415, 1361, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1335, Freddie Patterson 1323, D Booth, I Deazley Strabane 1193.

Feds & Combines Dunmanway YB National -

Coleraine Triangle Dunmanway – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1774, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1755, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1748, B & D Coyle 1746, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1732, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1715, L Hanson & Son 1715, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1714, B & D Coyle 1709, M & J Howard & Son 1708, S Diamond 1694, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1688, M & J Howard & Son 1681, J Hanson 1674, M & J Howard & Son 1672, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1667, J Hanson 1661, J Hanson 1661, J Hanson 1660, S Diamond 1651, R & J Parke 1651.

Foyle Valley Combine Dunmanway – Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1562, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1454, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart, Payne & McConomy Derry & Dist 1415, 1361, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1335, Freddie Patterson 1323, I Deazley Strabane 1193.

City of Derry Federation Dunmanway – J & G Ramsey Derry & Dis1454, M Rabbett Amelia Earhard 1436, Payne & McConomy 1415, 1361, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1336, S Malone Foyle 1297, J & G Ramsey 1274, Payne & McConomy 1272, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1224, Payne & McConomy 1214.

Nipa - Mid Antrim Combine - Dunmanway YB National 13/09/24

Bertie Blair 1st & 2nd Mid Antrim Combine Dunmanway National

The final race of the Nipa pigeon racing season was flown on Friday, 13th September. The birds were liberated at 10.00am in southerly winds and a fast race followed. Best two birds at the top of the Cullybackey Centre sheet belonged to the loft on form Bertie Blair of Ballymena & District. Bertie timed two birds at 14.09pm to win 1st & 2nd Mid Antrim Combine, 2nd & 3rd Section B and 66th & 69th Open National velocity 1741. Bertie's first bird a cheq cock is Sticker Doncker. The sire from Gary Gibson and the dam purchased from D C & P McArdle of Armagh is a full sister to their Nipa Skibbereen YB National winner in 2021.

Bertie's second bird a cheq cock has been racing well all season. It was his first bird last week 12th Combine & 14th Section and the week previous 1st Combine, 2nd Section & 6th Open Nipa Fermoy 5 Bird and 1st Combine, 5th Section & 16th Open 9861 birds Fermoy. The cock was in a kit of six from Delaney's O'Roory Hill Stud. The sire is Jacobs and the dam is Luc Vervoort x Philip Baadjou. Thats 4 x 1st Mid Antrim Combine wins for Bertie with the young birds this season. Top racing.

Keith & Ken Kernohan & Sons of Ballymena were next best just decimal points behind and had a great team performance with four birds in the top ten of the Combine and all four making the Nipa Open result. 4th, 7th, 12th & 13th Section and 70th, 99th, 116th & 122nd Open. Their first bird a blue hen has raced well all season having four positions in the top 20 of the Combine. She was in a kit from Delaney's O'Roory Hill Stud and is Jacobs x Van Den Bulck, their second bird again from O'Roory Hill Stud is Jacobs x Ver Voort / Baadjou. Third bird a blue cock 'Knock Out' was 41st Open Dale yb National a fortnight and the fourth bird is Dillon x Vermeerbergen. The Dillon sire was gifted to Keith last winter from O'roory Hill Stud and is a son of the Pied Piper.

Danny Dixon of Rasharkin was placed 4th Combine on 1734 with a grandson off his famous Lambrecht cock 'Champion Heartbreaker' Danny was placed 5th, 18th & 21st Section and 87th & 166th Open. Jimmy Smyth & Son had the best bird two birds in Ahoghill on 1730 & 1715 and placed 8th & 17th Section and 101st & 155th Open. Jimmy's first bird a chequer cock topped the Combine from Roscrea on week three of the young bird season and was purchased in a kit from Mark Milliken of Rasharkin.

Robin Service of Ballymena was 7th Combine on 1725 and finished 11th Section & 114th Open. Sire 'Wee Rab' 1st Mid Antrim Combine Tullamore 2021 and dam a Gerard Delaney hen gifted by Davy Jackson.

Gary Gibson was best in Cullybackey on 1715 and finished 16th & 19th Section and 153rd & 171st Open. His winning hen won 1st club & 4th Combine from Fermoy and is from a son of Emperor when paired to Gary's No1 daughter of the Golden Couple. She is dam to 1st Open Nipa Bude etc. Freddie Barkley had the best bird in Rasharkin on 1704 and 22nd Section. This Lambrecht hen was winning for the second time having won 1st Kilbeggan.. Jonathan Barkley & Laura Surgenor won Kells & District on 1701 and W & W Gilbert were best in Randalstown for the second week on the trot, their winner this week Soontjen x Lambrechts.

Mid Antrim Combine Dunmanway YB National 20/208 - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1741.89, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1741.43, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1741.27, D Dixon Rasharkin 1734, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1731, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1730, R Service & Son Ballymena 1725, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1723, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1722, G Gibson Cullybackey 1715, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1715, D Dixon Rasharkin 1712, G Gibson Cullybackey 1710, D Dixon Rasharkin 1705, F Barkley Rasharkin 1704, D Dixon Rasharkin 1701, A Barkley & Son Kells 1701, D Dixon Rasharkin 1694, G Gibson Cullybackey 1686, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1685, G Gibson Cullybackey 1677, G Gibson Cullybackey 1677, R Service & Son Ballymena 1670

K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1668, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1668, A Barkley & Son Kells 1667, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1667, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1667, A Barkley & Son Kells 1667, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1666.

Mid Antrim Combine YB Points - Gary Gibson Cullybackey 399, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 397, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 374 , Blair & Rankin Ballymena 342, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 271, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 254. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

