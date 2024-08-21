These events are a fun way to finish off the summer with some fun filled classes on offer including pairs relay and accumulator including joker fence classes. The day started off with the x-poles class where a great turnout of riders took on the course of twelve fences. It was amazing to see such confident riders and obliging ponies having so much fun, made even better when everyone in the class received a rosette and an ice-cream from Hagans Crofts container cafe for all their efforts.

The course was adjusted to parallel fences and to a height of 50cm, this time ponies and riders rode fences nine to twelve against the clock, therefore the competition started to hot up! First place went to Hannah Orr and 'Humbug' who received a unicorn coffee mug and a colourful first place rainbow rosette. Second place went to to Kacie Wickie and 'Dazzle'.

Next on the schedule was the 60cm class, where a few more fillers were added to the course and back bars were added to some jumps to make oxers. This did not hamper anyone's efforts as a total of six competitors went through with a double clear round, therefore it was down to who completed fences nine to twelve within the fastest time and that was Lucy Hampton in a super fast time of 19.41 seconds on her trusty stead 'Case'. The pair were delighted with their prize and rosette. Well done!

The 60cm Pairs relay saw lots of cheers and encouragement for those riders taking part. It really brought some excitement to the day as competitors jumped through fences one to eight and then got back to their second team mate to either pass the whip or high five them on to do their round of jumping. Ellie Mae McConnell and Lucy Hampton took first place!

The 70cm accumulator class with joker fence was next on the schedule where each fence was awarded points and if each competitor cleared the fence in question points were added, however if the fence was refused or pole knockdown then points were deducted off the maximum 90 points for the class. However as the course was jumped competitors needed to figure out whether they should play it safe and jump the last fence - fence no 12 or take a risk to try and gain the maximum number of points (24 points) for jumping the joker fence. The joker fence was a rustic skinny brush fence which was built 15cm than the course height, so in this case with it being the 70cm class, the joker fence was built to 85cm. Some competitors took the risk and it paid off. One of those competitors who scored a perfect score of 90 points in a super fast time was Violet Campbell and 'Mourne Maverick' and claimed a very well deserved first place. Courtney Lynch and 'Take Two' claimed the second place ribbon on the day, also finishing on a perfect score of 90.

There was two sets of pairs for the 75cm pairs relay where once again cheers could be heard from outside the arena as competitors were spurred on. The win went to Rosie Strain & Ava Wickie, with a clear score on Angel and Fizz! Well done girls, great team work!

It was on to the 80cm accumulator with joker fence. The same rules apply although this time the joker fence was built to 95cm. For the majority of competitors they were clear right up until fence 12 where they had to make the decision to either play it safe and jump fence 12, measured in at 80cm or jump the joker fence, measured in at 95cm. For those that took the risk, it unfortunately did not pay off and ultimately minus 24 points off their overall total, giving them a finishing score of 66. Although hats off to them for giving it a go! Eilis Donnelly and 'Sally Star' played it safe and jumped fence 12, finishing off with a score of 78 and taking the win! Well done Eilis, your tactics were great for this course.

Both competitors entered into the 90cm class achieved a double clear, therefore it came down to who completed fences nine to twelve in the fastest time. First place was claimed by Sophie Lindsay and 'Nicely Dun' in a time of 23.31 seconds, with Taylor Ferguson and 'Sally' in second place with 25.81 seconds.

Charlotte Keers and 'Freddie' had first place in the bag in the 1m and 1.1m classes, clear all the way in both classes they were certainly a pleasure to watch as they jumped this bigger track with ease.

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Bow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly. There are two more weeks of this particular event with all those competing in the x-poles class receiving a rosette and a treat and each class, therefore rosettes are given 1st to 6th place and 1st place receiving a small prize. This event is pre-entry with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 9pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online on Thursday evenings. Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk

"Showjumping Summer Blow Out" Results - Saturday 17th August 2024

Class 1 - X-Poles - Clear Rounds: Edna Lyness, Fergie; Elaine Hamill, King Giggs; Pippa Leathem, Flash Harry.

Class 2 - 50cm: 1) Hannah Orr, Humbug; 2) Kacie Wickie, Dazzle; 3) Rebecca Belshaw, Mr Reba; 4) Lily Henderson, Emily.

Class 3 - 60cm: 1) Lucy, Hampton Case; 2) Megan Burns, Missy Rose; 3) Kacie Wickie, Dazzle; 4) Sophia McKenna, Abbey; 5) Megan Burns, Flash; 6) Rose Henderson, Tubster.

Class 4 - 60cm Pairs Relay: 1) Ellie Mae McConnell & Lucy Hampton, Gerry & Case.

Class 5 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence: 1) Violet Campbell, Mourne Maverick; 2) Courtney Lynch, Take two; 3) Sophia McKenna, Abbey; 4) Eilis Donnelly, Sally Star; 5) Rose Henderson, Colta; 6) Ellie Mae McConnell, Gerry.

Class 6 - 75cm Pairs Relay: 1) Rosie Strain & Ava Wickie, Angel & Fizz; 2) Sophia McKenna & Violet Campbell, Abbey & Mourne Maverick.

Class 7 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence: 1) Eilis Donnelly, Sally Star; 2) Katelyn Thompson, Crackerjack; 3) Rosie Strain, Angel; 4) Caroline Clingan, Angus; 5) Courtney Lynch, Take two; 6) Annabelle Gill, Lone Ranger.

Class 8 - 90cm: 1) Sophie Lindsay, Nicely Dun; 2) Taylor Ferguson, Sally.

Class 9 - 1m: 1) Charlotte Keers, Freddie.