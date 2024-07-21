Kids enjoyed two bouncy castles, carnival games, reptile petting, face painting, pony rides and hobby horses! Not to mention a fun dog show.

Judge Sylvia Gibson had the tricky job of deciding the winner in the various classes including dog with the waggiest tale and best rescue dog.

The chosen charity for this show was the NI Air Ambulance. A whopping £1170 was raised for this incredibly important resource that is based here in Northern Ireland.

It was a joy to see the beautiful bright and colourful craft stands that came to support this event.

The day kicked off with show jumping classes in the Diamond Arena for the smaller children and progressed through to higher heights. Showing classes started outdoors but were able to come indoors when the rain began.

The popular Handy Hunter classes took place in the Derby Arena and incorporated the steps, sunken lane and the water complex.

Conor O’Hare did a fantastic job of judging the show classes alongside scribes Fran Warden and Barbara Magee. The Handy Hunter was judged under the watchful eye of Karen Bleakley and Jenny Bell. We had lots of willing volunteers who gave up their time to help the day to run smoothly - Rachel Martin Gray, Neil Armstrong, Jenny Morris and not forgetting Caitlin McKechnie, Tim McKee and Paulene Foster who were collecting money in the Air Ambulance suit!

A huge thanks has to go to the competitors and their families who come year after year to support these events, without them these competitions could not run.

2 . Amelia McCartan & Natalie McCartan.JPEG Amelia McCartan and Natalie McCartan Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Eirin Wardle, Conor O'Hare and Isaac Gordon.jpeg Eirin Wardle, Conor O'Hare and Isaac Gordon. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Sylvia Henry, Conor O'Hare and Henry Titler with mum Grace.jpeg Sylvia Henry, Conor O'Hare and Henry Titler with mum Grace Photo: freelance Photo Sales