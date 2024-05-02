Fantastic night had by all at Newry Show Annual Quiz

There was a fantastic turnout for Newry Show’s Annual Quiz and Raffle, held recently in Jerrettspass Village Hall.
By Richard Halleron
Published 2nd May 2024, 11:41 BST
There was a tremendous turnout for the recent Newry Show Annual Quiz, held in Jerrettspass Village Hall
There was a tremendous turnout for the recent Newry Show Annual Quiz, held in Jerrettspass Village Hall

All proceeds from the event will go towards the running of Newry Show 2024. The event will take place on lands at 12-18 Derrywilligan Road, Bessbrook, Newry on Saturday, June 29th.

Newry Show Chairman, Brian Lockhart commented: “We had a tremendous evening and I would like to thank everyone who came along on the evening.

“I also want to thank the ladies for all their hard work, planning the entire quiz evening.”

Quiz master Colin Moffett (right) congratulates members of the Bell family, who were one of the winners at the recent Newry Show Annual Quiz, held in Jerrettspass
Quiz master Colin Moffett (right) congratulates members of the Bell family, who were one of the winners at the recent Newry Show Annual Quiz, held in Jerrettspass

He continued: “We had a packed hall and lots of prizes on offer. Also a huge thank-you goes out to Colin Moffett, our quiz master. He really tested all our brains on the night.

“The evening ended with a superb supper. It was truly needed: just what the doctor ordered after a great night’s quizzing.”

Brian particularly highlighted the support of sponsors in making the quiz evening such a success.

He concluded: “I would like to send out a particular thank-you to all those who sponsored the evening or donated prizes. We very much appreciate your continued support.”

