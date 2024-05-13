Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a fantastic turnout for Newry Show’s Annual Quiz and Raffle, held recently in Jerrettspass Village Hall.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the running of Newry Show 2024. The event will take place on lands at 12-18 Derrywilligan Road, Bessbrook, Newry on Saturday, June 29th.

Newry Show Chairman, Brian Lockhart commented: “We had a tremendous evening and I would like to thank everyone who came along on the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I also want to thank the ladies for all their hard work, planning the entire quiz evening.”

There was a tremendous turnout for the recent Newry Show Annual Quiz, held in Jerrettspass Village Hall

He continued: “We had a packed hall and lots of prizes on offer. Also a huge thank-you goes out to Colin Moffett, our quiz master. He really tested all our brains on the night.

“The evening ended with a superb supper. It was truly needed: just what the doctor ordered after a great night’s quizzing.”

Brian particularly highlighted the support of sponsors in making the quiz evening such a success.