Fantastic night had by all at Newry Show Annual Quiz
All proceeds from the event will go towards the running of Newry Show 2024. The event will take place on lands at 12-18 Derrywilligan Road, Bessbrook, Newry on Saturday, June 29th.
Newry Show Chairman, Brian Lockhart commented: “We had a tremendous evening and I would like to thank everyone who came along on the evening.
“I also want to thank the ladies for all their hard work, planning the entire quiz evening.”
He continued: “We had a packed hall and lots of prizes on offer. Also a huge thank-you goes out to Colin Moffett, our quiz master. He really tested all our brains on the night.
“The evening ended with a superb supper. It was truly needed: just what the doctor ordered after a great night’s quizzing.”
Brian particularly highlighted the support of sponsors in making the quiz evening such a success.
He concluded: “I would like to send out a particular thank-you to all those who sponsored the evening or donated prizes. We very much appreciate your continued support.”