Farmer convicted of farm effluent pollution offence
The Court on Tuesday heard that on 3 October 2023, NIEA Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs) examined a tributary of the Eskragh Water (known locally as Agharonan Drain) which was polluted extensively with sewage fungus. The Inspector discovered a grossly polluted sheugh at the northern end of the farm which was discharging farm effluent with the odour and appearance of silage effluent into the drain. Upstream of this point the Agharonan Drain was clean.
The inspectors examined a manhole on the farm, where the evidence showed that a recent discharge to the storm water system had occurred. This incident was classified as medium severity with approximately 300 metres of waterway impacted by this discharge.
A tripartite statutory sample was collected from the end of the sheugh where it entered the main waterway. The sample was analysed. The material represented by the sample contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which would have been potentially harmful to aquatic life in a receiving waterway.
Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24-hour Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.