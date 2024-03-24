Powered by Credit Unions, #onThePull Big Reekend 2024 will take place at Gally Hill Farm, Co. Antrim on Friday, 5th and Saturday, 6th July.

As well as the mammoth tractor rodeo event on Saturday, 6th July, this year #onThePull fans can enjoy a live country music open-air concert on the evening of Friday, 5th of July.

As part of the event, social media sensation Donkey262 will lead the 3,000-capacity crowd through Northern Ireland’s largest line-dancing session this summer. He will be joined on the evening by country music sensation Mikala Fredriksson and Band, and local artist Colin Graham from Doagh, Co. Antrim.

The massively popular tractor rodeo is the only one of its kind across the UK and Ireland and online views of the event now top one million.

Saturday ticket holders will get to see 100 tractors battle it out in a series of head-to-head races, all while pulling one of six fully loaded Redrock trailers specially constructed for the competition. Local credit union staff will also be on hand on the day to offer advice to attendees on farmer-friendly finance.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, John McClean, founder of FarmFLiX, said: “We are incredibly proud to have the Irish League of Credit Unions join us to help power the first ever two-day #onThePull Big Reekend event as Principal Sponsor.

“Every year we work harder at improving the experience for our #onThePull attendees, and that’s why we’re delighted to have credit unions on board. Like FarmFLiX, they are committed to ensuring their members are provided with the best service and the best products. They understand the farming and agri-communities across this island and are embedded at the heart of so many rural towns and villages. We’re delighted they are going to be working alongside us as we deliver a fantastic two days of #onThePull fun for the farming community this July.

“Our Friday night concert is also shaping up to be a fantastic night. The one and only Donkey262 will be leading Northern Ireland’s largest line dance this summer. Country DJ Chris Armstrong will also be getting the crowd warmed up before our performers Colin Graham and Mikala Fredriksson get people’s feet stomping with covers of hits by Luke Combs, Shania Twain, and many others. Like last year, we will be donating the proceeds from this year’s driver entry fees and collections from both events to the Air Ambulance NI Charity. It’s set to be the biggest #onThePull ever, so we’re encouraging everyone to get their tickets before sales close at midnight on 31 March, as otherwise they’ll miss out on the agri-event of the summer.”

Speaking about the Irish League of Credit Union’s decision to sponsor the event, Martin Fisher, Head of Northern Ireland, ILCU added: “We are delighted to announce the support of credit unions with the weekend’s activities. With deep roots across Northern Ireland, we understand the diversity of the farming community, and events like this are a great way to celebrate that importance. We wish all attending a fantastic weekend and all drivers the very best of luck in their respective classes

FarmFLiX has extended its capacity for this year’s Saturday event to 7,000 following last year’s sold-out event. FarmFLiX is reminding fans to get their tickets as soon as possible with all ticket sales ending at midnight on 31 March. No further ticket sales will take place for the event and there will be no admission without a ticket.

A mix of 4,500 grandstand seats and 2,500 standing admissions are available for Saturday, 5th July via www.onthepull.co along with an additional 3,000 tickets for the Friday night concert.

This year five tractor classes will be separated by horsepower steps at under 130hp, 170hp, 210hp, 250hp, and 450hp, as they battle a 120m hill climb and obstacles designed to test both engine power and driver skill. With competition for driver places over-subscribed, FarmFLiX will reveal the lucky drivers who have been selected on their YouTube channel on Friday 29th March

Also making an appearance on the Saturday, will be some of Ireland’s most famous farming social media stars including FarmFLiX’s own John McClean and Alan Clyde as well as YouTube’s Farmer Phil and TikTok’s famous Donkey262.

Onsite facilities on both days will include catering, toilets, and car parking and details of discounts at local hotels for the event are available at onthepull.co

Tickets for the Friday country music night are priced at £12 for 5 to 15-year-olds and £22 for adults. Children aged 5 to 15 can attend provided they are accompanied by an adult aged 21 or over. Car parking is free.

Spectator tickets for Saturday’s #onThePull competition range in price from £12 - £46. Under 5s receive free entry with an accompanying adult. Car parking is free.

Further information is available at onThePull.co. Tickets are now on sale until midnight on 31st March. No further tickets will be available after this date.

