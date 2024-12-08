Focus on Fermanagh
Over £2,000 was raised for Rural Support on the night of the dinner and we would like to thank all those who supported the dinner in any way, especially the large number of local businesses, who gave donations, prizes for the raffle and items for the charity auction. A great night was had by those who attended.
A large number of Fermanagh members, including a bus load from the Enniskillen office, travelled to the Eikon Centre on 18 November to support the UFU “Help us overturn the Family Farm Tax!” rally.
The number of farmers who turned out demonstrated the strength of feeling amongst local
members on the issue.
Nick Rowsome, NFU Mutual Financial Adviser, Seamus McCaffrey, Accountant and local solicitor James Cooper presented to members on the recent budget changes and steps they can take to protect their farms and assets. This was followed by a lengthily Q&A session. Members were advised not to make any knee jerk decisions and sit down with your accountant and solicitor in order to plan on how to proceed.
Glen Cuddy, UFU Deputy President, will stand in for the UFU President William Irvine at our Christmas Breakfast at the mart this Wednesday (11 November) at 10.30am. Please contact the Enniskillen Office to book your place on 02866326622.
The UFU Presidential team will be down in Fermanagh again on Monday 20 January at the Presidents Roadshow and will be updating members and taking their input on APR, amongst other issues.