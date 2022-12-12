Rare Breeds Survival Trust, the national conservation charity, is urging shoppers to support the survival of the UK’s rarest native farm animal breeds over the festive period by buying meat, cheese and other produce from a local native breed farmer or smallholder.

Some of the UK’s rarest livestock and poultry breeds are kept in Northern Ireland, including Irish Moiled cattle, Bagot goats, Castlemilk Moorit sheep and Large White pigs.

Advertisement

RBST Chief Executive, Christopher Price, commented: “Choosing native breed produce helps create the markets for farmers to be able to keep these breeds, which is crucial for rare breeds to survive for future generations. Being slower-grown, native breed meat is high quality and delicious, with different breeds having distinct tastes and textures.

Robbie Neill, Stonebridge Cottage Farm

“Native breed farms are generally smaller scale, using traditional farming methods which are good for the environment, and based around high welfare standards and local systems with low food miles. So choosing meats and cheese this Christmas produced by Northern Ireland’s native breeds farmers is a chance to enjoy delicious food in the knowledge that you are making a positive difference.”

Aaron Kirkpatrick, secretary of the RBST Northern Ireland Support Group, keeps rare breeds including Castlemilk Moorit sheep near Ballygowan in County Down.

Advertisement

He said: “The UK’s native breeds of livestock have been part of our landscape and food chains for centuries but sadly many of them have now become very rare. We are running breeding programmes and banking genetic materials, but to secure our rare livestock breeds’ futures we also need to ‘eat them to keep them’.

"The festive season is a great chance to give our delicious native breed meats and cheeses a try.”

Advertisement

Your pigs-in-blankets, Christmas roast or cheese plate this year could help the conservation of Northern Ireland’s rare breeds of livestock

County Down farmer Robbie Neill, who runs Stonebridge Cottage Farm, believes rare breed produce speaks for itself.

Advertisement

Robbie stated: “Our rare and native breed meat is available all year round, but on the run up to Christmas, there is a big focus on the Christmas ham. Rare and native breeds not only produce a more natural product but also a better flavour and texture.

“We farm rare breed Oxford Sandy and Black pigs, which are finished slower and more naturally, producing a more traditional, old-fashioned pork. Farming rare breeds allow us to supply our customers with fantastic hams and bacon at Christmas, but also allow us farm in a more sustainable, environmentally friendly way."

Advertisement