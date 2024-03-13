Auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that a quality entry of bulls sold to a top of 4,100gns and 4,000gns, with 13 lots changing hands to average £2,532 per head (87% clearance).

Topping trade at 4,100gns was the fourteen-month-old Relough Jackson KCBB PLI £376 bred by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, Dungannon. Sired by Farnear Delta Lambda, he is bred from Relough Jantana Jessica SP EX91(2) who produced 14,108kgs at 4.56% butterfat and 3.46% protein in her third 305-day lactation. Backed by seven successive generations of EX dams, he sold to Mr Shaw from Carryduff.

The pre-sale show, generously sponsored by Genus ABS, was judged by Ian Watson from the noted Majestic Herd based at Macosquin, Coleraine.

Claiming the day’s supreme championship was Prehen Elver PLI £376 from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd at Londonderry. This fifteen-month-old bull was sired by Winstar Elver P, and bred from Prehen Entity Rosemary who is giving 54 litres daily in her second lactation.

He attracted a bid of 4,000gns from Messrs Anderson, Dungannon.

The McLean family’s Relough prefix had ‘a good day the office’ selling five bulls to average £3,140 per head.

Claiming the third highest price of the day 3,500gns was the yearling bull Relough Lambert PLI £506. Another by Farnear Delta Lambda, he is bred from the VG86 Relough Einstein Raven who gave 9,321kgs at 4.4% butterfat and 3.55% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

This third prize winner is backed by nine generations of VG and EX dams, and sold to Mr Rainey from Beragh, County Tyrone.

The third placed Relough Chaplain PLI £390 came under the hammer at 2,850gns, selling to S Taylor, Macosquin. This fourteen-month-old bull is a son of Drouner K & L Chase, and is bred from eight generations of VG and EX dams. His dams is Relough Epic Raven LP110 SP EX94(4).

The red and white entry Slatabogie Aviator Red £131 secured the reserve championship ribbons for the Alan Paul, Maghera. This thirteen-month-old bull was sired by Hoven Holsteins Avatar Red, and is bred from Slatabogie Axel August Red SP VG86. Buyer at 2,200gns was Mr McIlroy, Garvagh.

Results from the showring:

Class 1 – 1, Alan Paul, Simply Lethal by Slatabogie Simplicity POC RDC; 2, Stuart Smith, Prehen Meadow GPLI £568 by Peak Altaalanzo; 3, Inch Genetics, Inch Joey by Lakemead Jingle; 4, Inch Genetics, Inch Max by Beaufort Milkman.

Class 2 – 1, and champion, Stuart Smith, Prehen Elver PLI £376 by Winstar Elver P; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Jackson KCBB by Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Chaplain by Drouner K& L Chase; 4, Stuart Smith, Prehen Fixate PLI £560 by Winstar Equity.

Class 3 – 1, and reserve champion, Alan Paul, Slatabogie Aviator Red by Hoven Holsteins Avatar Red; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Dingbat KCBB by Farnear Delta Lambda; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Lambert by Farnear Delta Lambda.

- The next Holstein NI bull show and sale at Kilrea Mart is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 7. Entries will be closing in early April. Contact HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd for further details tel: 028 29540269.

Buyers around the salering at Holstein NI's bull sale, held at Kilrea Mart. Picture: John McIlrath

Judging underway at Holstein NI's annual spring show and sale of bulls, held at Kilrea. Picture: John McIlrath

Alan Paul exhibited the reserve champion Slatabogie Aviator Red. Included are Gareth Bell, Genus ABS; and Ian Watson, judge. Picture: John McIlrath

Champion was the 4,000gns Prehen Elver PLI £376 shown by Stuart Smith and Andrew Moore. Included are Ian Watson, judge; and sponsor Gareth Bell, Genus ABS. Picture: John McIlrath