Weather permitting Monday was liberation day and despite some overcast condition’s birds were released successfully at both race points. Conditions were generally good over the route and at the home end. INFC have also been concerned about the weather conditions for this week and have delayed for one week the OB Inland Nat from Skibbereen hoping to race mark next Monday with the race flown weather permitting on Tuesday 4th June.

Congratulations to Ian Gibb &Sons who had a fantastic race on Monday when they won 1st open N.I.P.A. Old Bird National from Skibereen with one of their super Luc Vervoort pigeons. This is a very hotly contested race which sees only the very best pigeons entered as there is a twenty-bird limit on each loft that competes. So 2926 top pigeons were entered by 327 lofts which were liberated at 10.am into a SW wind. Ian Gibbs loft is 246 miles from the lib site and Ian's winner a yearling blue cock was doing a velocity of 1841ypm with clear 8ypm ahead of the second place pigeon. Ian's son Peter will be smiling down at Ian on this win and that's for sure. When Ian Gibb went to Luc Vervoort to purchase these pigeons he only purchased the very best and I doubt if any other loft in Europe has better Luc Vervoort pigeons then Ian Gibb has in his stock loft. I remember also even writing about Richard Hogg on winning 1st open EDC young bird Derby in 2023 with a Vervoort youngster bred by Ian Gibb. We are lucky in LPCC also as Ian has supported our bonus ball draws over the years and also given youngsters from his Vervoorts to us as prizes.Well done again Ian ,Joyce and family and thank you for all your help and support. This one is for Peter who we all miss very much and will never forget. Jimmy Hamilton PO.

NIPA Centre Results Skibbereen OB Inland National.

Lisburn Centre Skibbereen – I Gibb & Sons Glenavy & Dist 1841, Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1816, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1810, Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist 1805, O & M Monaghan Colin 1802, Jeff Greenaway 1801, O & M Monaghan 1801, j Gregory & Sons 1799, 1790, I Gibb & Sons 1790.

Newry Centre Skibbereen – J J McCabe Millvale 1833, O Markey Ballyholland 1827, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1817, J F McCabe 1805, J F McCabe 1801, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1798, J F McCabe 1796, J F McCabe 1783, Thompson & Lunn Newry City 1778, C O’Hare Ballyholland 1775.

Dromore Centre Skibbereen – M Russell Dromara 1827, 1826, P & J Boal Dromore 1814, 1804, D Aiken Dromara 1802, Russell Bros Dromara 1796, R eegan & Son Dromore 1786, P J Boal 1782, M Russell 1770, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1762.

Banbridge Centre Skibbereen – S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1820, McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1815, G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1806, D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1802, 1801, S Ogle 1791, D & K Mallen 1789, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1779, T Mallen & Sons Banbridge 1771, E McAlinden Drumnavaddy 1759.

Loughgall Centre Skibbereen – D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1813, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1802, 1795, R McCracken Markethill 1786, J & E Calvin 1782, G & A Campbell Armagh 1781, 1781, D C & P McArdle 1767, J & E Calvin 1756, D C & P McArdle 1749.

Killyleagh Centre Skibbereen – R Moore & Son Bangor 1811, 1812, 1803, Rainey Bros Millisle 1783, R Moore & Son 1779, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1777, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1777, Young & McCormick Kircubbin 1767, C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1757, Burgess & Brennan 1757.

Ligoniel Centre Skibbereen – J & D Braniff Glen 1822, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1821, D McElhone Eastway 1820, J & D Braniff 1814, C McManus Ligoniel 1814, 1812, J & D Braniff 1810, G McKenna Eastway 1807, D McElhone 1806, S & N Maginty West End 1786.

Coalisland Centre Skibbereen – D Carolan Coalisland 1792, B Morgan Coalisland 1786, P McElhatton Coalisland 1782, B Morgan 1771, 1757, K Murphy Coalisland 1740, P McElhatton 1736, K Morton & Son Cookstown 1715, G & S Smith Cookstwn 1708, K Morton 1703.

Lurgan Centre Skibbereen – Larkin Bros Meadows 1785, G Douglas Meadows 1773, M McCabe Meadows 1771, C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1765, E Wright & Son Lurgan Soc 1763, G Douglas 1763, C J & B Ferris 176, 1760, J Barr Lurgan Soc 1757, C J & B Ferris 1757.

Portadown Centre Skibbereen – A Feeney & Son Gilford 1783, T McClean Edgarstown 1766, Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1758, T McClean 1729, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1724, A Feeney & Son 1718, A Feeney & Son 1716, R & J McCracken Edgarstown 1715, Rafferty & Toman 1714, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1713.

Ballymoney Centre Skibbereen – D Dixon Ballymoney 1765, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1751, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1728, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1716, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1712, D & H Stuart 1701, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1698, C McCook Ballymoney 1696, Young & Gibson Ballymoney 1695, D & H Stuart 1685.

Coleraine Centre Skibbereen – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1745, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1723, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1717, 1712, B & D Coyle 1712, L Hanson & Son 1696, 1690, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1686, 1683, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1683.

Cullybackey Centre Skibbereen - Stewart Bros Randalstown 1736, S Crawford Harryville 1734, R H Clements Harryville 1731, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1726, G Gibson Cullybackey 1726, 1714, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1700, J Millar Randalstown 1700.

Foyle Centre Skibbereen - D Booth Mourne & Dist 1693, D Booth 1654, 1654, 1653, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1651, D Booth 166, Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 1643, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1639, 1600.

NIPA Race/Date

Skibbereen OB Nat Monday 27th May 2024 – Liberated at 10.00am in a SW wind.

NIPA Skibbereen OB Nat Open 327/2926 –

1-1D I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1841, 2-1G J J McCabe Millvale 1833, 3-2D M Russell Dromara 1827, 4-D M Russell 1826, 5-2G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1825, 6-1F R Moore & Son Bangor 1822, 7-1C J & D Braniff Glen 1822, 8-2C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1821, 9-3G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1820, 10-3C D McElhone Eastway 1820, 11-4G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1817, 12-4D Jeff Greenaway Hills & Maze 1816, 13-5G McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1815, 14-5D P & J Boal Dromore 1814, 15-4C J & D Braniff 1814, 16-5C C McManus Ligoniel & Dist 1814, 17-6C D & J Campbell Eastway 1814, 18-1E D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1813, 19-7C M/M Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1812, 20-8C D & J Campbell 1812.

NIPA Section A Skibbereen 24/200 – D Carolan Coalisland & Dist 1792, B Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1786, P McIlhatton Coalisland & Dist 1782, B Morgan 1771, B Morgan 1757, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1745, K Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1740, P McElhatton 1736, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1717, K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1715.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – Danny Carolan 1792, B Morgan 1786, P McElhatton 1782, B Morgan 1771, 1757, K Murphy 1740.

Coleraine Premier HPS – B & D Coyle 1745, M & J Howard & Son 1723, L Hanson & Son 1717, 1712, B & D Coyle 1712, L Hanson & Son 1696.

Cookstown Social – K Morton & Son 1715, G & S Smith 1708, K Morton & Son 1703, G & S Smith 1689, K Moron & Son 1668, G & S Smith 1663.

NIPA Section B Skibbereen 47/294 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1786, S & N Maginty 1774, D Dixon Ballymoney 1765, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1751, S & N Maginty 1751, S Thompson Crumlin 1744, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1736, S Crawford Harryville 1734, R H Clements Harryville 1731, H Cubitt Rasharkin & Dist 1728.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – Young McManus & Sons 1700, J Smyth & Son 1678, T Whyte 1648, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1644.

Ballymoney HPS – D Dixon 1765, D & H Stuart 1751, D & H Stuart 1701, C McCook 1696, Young & Gibson 1695, D & H Stuart 1685.

Ballymoney West Combine 3/16 – Young & Gibson 1695, L Neill 1594, A Hill 1441.

Ballymena & District HPS 4/33 – J Eagleson & Sons 1726, 1676, 1661, 1652, 1643, 1642.

Cullybackey HPS – G Gibson 1726, 1714, 1682, M/M Robinson 1680, G Gibson 1668, M/M Robinson 1658. Well done to Gary Gibson on taking the win in Cullybackey from Skibbereen taking his tally to 3 wins for the season. Timing his cheq w/f hen at 2 23pm with a velocity of 1726 and finishing 5th and 6th Centre.

Crumlin & District – Sefton Thompson 1744.

Harryville HPS – Sam Crawford 1734, R H Clements 1731, Rock & Moore 1675, Sam Crawford 1650.

Kells & District HPS - Surgenor Bros 1677, 1663.

Randalstown HPS 5/30 – Stewart Bros 1736, J Millar 1700, Stewart Bros 169, 1677, J Millar 1649, 1649.

Rasharkin &District HPS 7/32 – H Cubitt 1728, Steele & McNeill 1716, J & M Milliken 1712, A C & T Tweed 1698, Steele & McNeill 1682, F Barkley 1660.

West End – S & N Maginty 1786, 1774, 1751.

NIPA Section C Skibbereen 72/630 – J & D Braniff Glen 1822, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & Dist 1821, D McElhone Eastway 1820, J & D Braniff 1814, C McManus Ligoniel & Dist 1814, D & J Campbell Eastway 1814, M/M Reid and H Bigger Carrick Soc 1812, D & J Campbell 1812, C McManus 1812, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1512.

NIPA Section D Skibbereen 32/371 – I Gibb & Sons Glnavy 1841, M Russell Dromara 1827, M Russell 1826, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1816, P & J Boal Dromore 1814, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1810, Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist 1805, P & J Boal 1804, D Aiken Dromara 1802, O & M Monaghan Colin 1801.

NIPA Section E Skibbereen 60/608 – D C & P McArdle Loughgall 1813, G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1806, J & Calvin Annaghmore 1802, J & E Calvin 1795, R McCracken Markethill 1786, Larkin Bros Meadows 1785, A Feeney & Son Gilford & Dist 1783, J & E Calvin 1782, G & A Campbell Armagh 1781, G & A Campbell 1781.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1802, 1795, 1782, 1756, R D Calvin 1741, 1733. Congratulations to Jinkie and Eileen Calvin on taking the Top 4 from the National today.

Bondhill Social – David Calvin 1744, 1743, 1725, 1698.

Edgarstown HPS – T McClean 1766, 1729, S & E Buckley 1724, R & J McCracken 1715, D Love 1712, G & C Simmons 1704. Side bet 1st G&C Simmons, 2nd R Bell & Sons.Well done Tommy on taking the win and top two in the club. Well done to all in the result. Simmo PO.

Gilford & District – A Feeney & Son 1783, Rafferty & Toman 1758, A Feeney & Son 1718.

Laurelvale – Alan Craig 1713.

Loughgall – D C & P McArdle 1813, 1767, 1749, S Corrigan 1733.

Lurgan Social – C J & B Ferris 1765, E Wright & Son 1763, C J & B Ferris 1761, 1760, J Barr 1757, C J & B Ferris 1757.

Markethill HPS – R McCracken 1786, Humphries & Baird 1747.

Monaghan HPS – K Allister 1726.

Meadows – Larkin Bros 1785, G Douglas 1773, M McCabe 1771, G Douglas 1763,

NIPA Section F Skibbereen 21/167 – R Moore & Son Bangor 1822, R Moore & Son 1812, R More & Son 1803, Rainey Bros Millisle & Dist 1783, R Moore & Son 1779, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1777, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1777, Young & McCormick Cloughey 1767, C Healy Killyleagh Cent 1757, Burgess & Brennan 1757.

NIPA Section G Skibbereen 32/388 – J J McCabe Millvale 1833, O Markey Ballyholland 1825, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1820, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1817, McGrath & McParland Drumnavaddy 1815, J F McCabe & Son 1805, D & K Mallen Drumnavaddy 1802, J F McCabe & Son 1801, D & K Mallen 1801, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1798.

NIPA Section H Skibbereen 25/136 – D Booth Mourne & Dist 1693, D Booth 1654, 1654, 1653, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1651, D Booth 166, Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 1643, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1639, 1630, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1597.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – M Rabbett 1597. Amelia Earhart club result from Skibbereen congratulations to Mickey Rabbett takin 1st club, and 10th in the Foyle Center today. This wee pigeon is 6 years’ old and has won his 3rd races so far in his career, winning Fermoy & Penzance and now Skibbereen. Well done lad's great wee pigeon.

Derry & District 2/7 – Jim Diamond 1468, 1265, E McEleney 1169, 990.

Foyle RPS 6/34 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1639, 1600, 1513, N McGrotty 1487, B Harte 1468, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1445.

Maiden City 9/22 – P McLaughlin 1470. T Rodgers 1443, J McConomy 1398, P & M Healy 1327J McConomy 1208, J & B Knox 1182.

Mourne & District HPS – D Booth 1693, 1654, 1654, 1653, 1646, Troy Booth 1643.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – Freddie Patterson 1651.

Feds & Combines Skibbereen National

Coleraine Triangle Skibbereen – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1745, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1723, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1717, 1712, B & D Coyle 1712, L Hanson & Son 1696, 1690, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1686, 1683, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1683, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1669, t 7 j McDonald 1666, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1666, S Diamond 1661, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1648, B & D Coyle 1647, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1646, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1639, P O’Connor 1638, M & J Howard & Son 1633. Bobby roars back to win Skibereen Inland National with a Wayne Doonan hen. Bobby also wins Coleraine Centre. Congratulations Bobby and Danny.

City of Derry Federation Skibbereen – P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1639, 1600, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1597, P Maxwell Jnr 1513, N McGrotty Foyle 1487, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1470, Barry Hart Foyle 1468, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1468, P Maxwell Jnr 1445, T Rodgers Maiden City 1443.

Well done to this man Freddie Pro on winning the 1st Combine this week again for the 2nd time. This week's race was very competitive at the top and some great pigeons came to the top. Freddies pigeon is from Pitbull lines, mother purchased from Andy Peaira and paired to a Derek Parr cock. Eddie McGettigan PO.

Foyle Valley Combine Skibbereen – Freddie Patterson Strabane 1651, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1639, 1600, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1597, P Maxwell Jnr 1513, N McGrotty Foyle 1487, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1470, Barry Hart Foyle 1468, J Diamond Derry & Dist 1468, P Maxwell Jnr 1445, T Rodgers Maiden City 1443, Barry Hart 1440, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1419, P & M Healy 1327, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1268.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Skibbereen OB Inland National 27/05/24

Danny Dixon leads the way from Inland National

Due to poor weather at the weekend the first major race of the season from Skibbereen in County Cork was put back a couple of days and held on Monday 27th May. Birds were released at 10am in south westerly winds and a fast race followed with excellent returns. Danny Dixon of Dunloy had the best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1765 timing at 14.25pm for the 266 miles fly to the Ballymacaldrick Lofts. Sire of Danny's black white flight yearling cock is a son of Dixie Chick when paired to the Alphabet Hen, she's a Van den Brande hen acquired from Pat Shields of Newry. The yearling cock won 5th Section & 37th Open Nipa from the tough Skibbereen YB National last season.

Stewart Brothers of Randalstown were next best on 1736 with a 3yo blue pied hen. Breeding is Van Reet x Sagen and has won numerous prizes in the past including two firsts. S Crawford won Harryville on 1734 followed by Harold Cubitt who won Rasharkin again with his good 2yo chequer widowhood cock on 1728. This cock has now won 5 x 1st club and 3 x 2nd club beaten by loft mates on each occasion. On top of that the cock has 2 x 1st Mid Antrim Combine wins and Mid Antrim Combine and Section B Champion Old Bird of the year awards for 2023. This season the cock is again in top form being place 4th, 5th, 11th, 14th & 19th Combine. Johnston Eagleson & Sons were best in Ballymena & District on 1726 with a blue yearling hen winning her third prize of the season. The sire was a gift from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill and is Van den Brande x a daughter of Danny Dixon's Champion Heartbreaker while the dam is a self bred, Heremans Ceusters x Van Den Bulck. The winning hen is nestmate to last week's Mid Antrim Combine winner from Fermoy and also half-sister on the sire's side to last season's 1st Section & 3rd Open Nipa Penzance OB Classic cock.

Around the other clubs and Gary Gibson was best in Cullybackey on 1726 with a roundabout Donckers hen. The sire from Derek Parr and the dam from a son of Danny Dixon's 2nd open Fermoy cock and Megan a winner of 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 1st section B Talbenny YB National. Paddy & William McManus were best in Ahoghill on 1700 with a yearling blue w/f hen that was 2nd club from last week's Fermoy. This hen was bred from their top family of Van Den Brande pigeons that are winning for them and many others. Geoff Surgenor was best in Kells on 1677 with a yearling mealy hen. Sire was a gift from good friend Bertie Blair and the dam a good racing hen and winner of many prizes for Geoff.

Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen OB Inland National 32/188 - D Dixon Rasharkin 1765, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1736, S Crawford Harryville 1734, R H Clements Harryville 1731, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1728, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1726, G Gibson Cullybackey 1726, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1716, G Gibson Cullybackey 1714, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1711, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1700, J Miller Randalstown 1700, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1698, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1696, D Dixon Rasharkin 1685, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1682, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1682, G Gibson Cullybackey 1682, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 1682, M & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1680, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1678, Surgenor Bros Kells 1677, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1677, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1676, Rock & Moore Harryville 1675, G Gibson Cullybackey 1668,, Surgenor Bros Kells 1663, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1661, F Barkley Rasharkin 1660, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1658, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1652

S Crawford Harryville 1650, D Dixon Rasharkin 1650, J Miller Randalstown 1649, J Miller Randalstown 1649, J Miller Randalstown 1649, T Whyte Ahoghill 1648, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1644, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1643, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1643.

Mid Antrim Combine Les Mairs OB Points Cup (Including Skibbereen & 3rd Roscrea) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 243, G Gibson Cullybackey 228, H Cubitt Rasharkin 161, A Darragh Cullybackey 151, D Dixon Rasharkin 150, Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 113, D Magill 101, S Crawford 81, J Smyth & Son 79, Stewart Bros 73, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 70, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 69, J & J Greer Cullybackey 69, F Barkley Rasharkin 69, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 61.

Mid Antrim Combine Knock Out last 32 winners in capitals

A Purvis Broughshane 0 v J SMYTH & SON Ahoghill 1678

H Boyd Kells 0 v T Johnston & Son Ballymena 0

J Miller Randalstown 1700 v D DIXON Rasharkin 1765

R Service & Son Ballymena 1618 v H CUBITT Rasharkin 1728

YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS Ahoghill 1700 v F Barkley Rasharkin 1660

T & M Morrow Broughshane 0 v S JOHNSTON & SON Ballymena 1568

J & M MILLIKEN Rasharkin 1711 v N & S Anderson Cullybackey 0

STEELE & McNEILL Rasharkin 1716 v C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1631

D Magill Harryville 0 v W McFETRIDGE Rasharkin 1621

MR & MRS ROBINSON Cullybackey 1680 v K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 0

A Darragh Cullybackey 0 v M Graham Ballymena 0

G GIBSON Cullybackey 1726 v J & J Greer Cullybackey 1643

G & A Eagleson Cullybackey 0 v T WHYTE Ahoghill 1648

R J & WJ REID Rasharkin 1501 v G & G Jackson Ahoghill 0

Gregg Bros Kells 0 v ROCK & MOORE Harryville 1675

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1726 v S CRAWFORD Harryville 1734.

Champion’s League Final Group Stage Standings - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 Knock-Out competition.

Any group that can't be decided by points will go to the best velocity's from Skibbereen OB Inland National.

Knock-Out starts at 1st Talbenny

Group (1) - G Gibson Cullybackey 228, D Dixon Rasharkin 150, S Crawford Harryville 81, H Turkington Kells 0

Group (2) - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 243, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 42, A Barkley & Son Kells 0, W & D Rodgers Harryville 0

Group (3) - H Cubitt Rasharkin 161, J & J Greer Cullybackey 69, Surgenor Bros Kells 3, A Purvis Broughshane 0,

Group (4) - Blair & Rankin Ballymena 61, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 12, Rock & Moore Harryville 0, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 0

Group (5) - Steele & McNeill Rasharkin 113, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 70, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 69, W Jackson Harryville 0,

Group (6) - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 79, J Miller Randalstown 44, H Boyd Kells 17, M Neilly Broughshane 0

Group (7) - Stewart Bros Randalstown 73, T Whyte Ahoghill 44, W McFetridge Rasharkin 35, T & M Morrow Broughshane 4,

Group (8) - A Darragh Cullybackey 151, J Balmer Ahoghill Skibbereen Velo 1613, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 0,

Mervyn Eagleson P O Mid Antrim.

1 . Gibson (1).jpg Gary Gibson with his Cullybackey Skibbereen winner, top 3. Photo: freelance Photo Sales