Proceeds from the event will go towards Alzheimers charities. Pictures by Billy Maxwell
1. IMG_7345.JPG
Little Reuben McGarry poses for cameraman Billy Maxwell at the threshing day at Ballydown. Photo: Billy Maxwell
2. IMG_7346.JPG
Ernie Mathers welcomes Stephen Crawford and Val Ingram to the charity Threshing day at Ballydown Banbridge last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
3. IMG_7352.JPG
Gerry McQuaid and Kevin Armstrong relex before the Threshing started. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell
4. IMG_7360 (1).JPG
These men enjoyed watching the corn being threshed and Baled at Ballydown last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxell Photo: Billy Maxwell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.