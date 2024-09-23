In pictures: Charity vintage threshing at Ballydown

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 08:39 BST
A charity vintage threshing day organised by Ernie Mathers took place at Ballydown, Co Down on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Alzheimers charities. Pictures by Billy Maxwell

Little Reuben McGarry poses for cameraman Billy Maxwell at the threshing day at Ballydown.

Little Reuben McGarry poses for cameraman Billy Maxwell at the threshing day at Ballydown. Photo: Billy Maxwell

Ernie Mathers welcomes Stephen Crawford and Val Ingram to the charity Threshing day at Ballydown Banbridge last Saturday.

Ernie Mathers welcomes Stephen Crawford and Val Ingram to the charity Threshing day at Ballydown Banbridge last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

Gerry McQuaid and Kevin Armstrong relex before the Threshing started.

Gerry McQuaid and Kevin Armstrong relex before the Threshing started. Pic: Billy Maxwell Photo: Billy Maxwell

These men enjoyed watching the corn being threshed and Baled at Ballydown last Saturday.

These men enjoyed watching the corn being threshed and Baled at Ballydown last Saturday. Pic: Billy Maxell Photo: Billy Maxwell

