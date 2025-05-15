The Thompsons British Blue Junior Heifer Champion at Balmoral Show was Artlone Tequila owned by Joshua Arrell from Randalstown. Trudi Scott, Thompsons is pictured presenting the award. Photograph: David A Scottplaceholder image
The Thompsons British Blue Junior Heifer Champion at Balmoral Show was Artlone Tequila owned by Joshua Arrell from Randalstown. Trudi Scott, Thompsons is pictured presenting the award. Photograph: David A Scott

In pictures: Thompsons cattle winners at Balmoral Show

By The Newsroom
Published 15th May 2025, 08:35 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 14:24 BST
Thompsons sponsored the beef classes at Balmoral Show on Wednesday.

Check out our gallery of the top winners.

The Thompsons Supreme Champion British Blonde at Balmoral Show was HillHead Victor owned and held by Geoffery Rodgers Ballynahinch, Ronald Annett,Thompsons, presented the award. Photograph: David A Scott

1. 3-THOMPSONS-DAS_0339.jpg

The Thompsons Supreme Champion British Blonde at Balmoral Show was HillHead Victor owned and held by Geoffery Rodgers Ballynahinch, Ronald Annett,Thompsons, presented the award. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott

Photo Sales
The Thompsons Junior Bull Limousin Champion at Balmoral Show was Carrickaldreen Venison owned by Serena Murphy and Pictured with Nathan Harvey, John Thompson and Son. Photograph: David A Scott

2. 7-THOMPSONS-DAS_0352.jpg

The Thompsons Junior Bull Limousin Champion at Balmoral Show was Carrickaldreen Venison owned by Serena Murphy and Pictured with Nathan Harvey, John Thompson and Son. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott

Photo Sales
The Thompsons Supreme Champion British Blonde at Balmoral Show was HillHead Victor owned and held by Geoffrey Rodgers Ballynahinch, Ronald Annett,Thompsons, presented the award. Photograph: David A Scott

3. 3-THOMPSONS-DAS_0345.jpg

The Thompsons Supreme Champion British Blonde at Balmoral Show was HillHead Victor owned and held by Geoffrey Rodgers Ballynahinch, Ronald Annett,Thompsons, presented the award. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott

Photo Sales
The Thompsons British Blue Junior Heifer Champion at Balmoral Show was Artlone Tequila owned by Joshua Arrell from Randalstown. Trudi Scott, Thompsons is pictured presenting the award. Photograph: David A Scott

4. 2-THOMPSONS- BLUE-DAS_0318.jpg

The Thompsons British Blue Junior Heifer Champion at Balmoral Show was Artlone Tequila owned by Joshua Arrell from Randalstown. Trudi Scott, Thompsons is pictured presenting the award. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice