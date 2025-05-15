In pictures: Thompsons cattle winners at Balmoral Show

Check out our gallery of the top winners.
1. 3-THOMPSONS-DAS_0339.jpg
The Thompsons Supreme Champion British Blonde at Balmoral Show was HillHead Victor owned and held by Geoffery Rodgers Ballynahinch, Ronald Annett,Thompsons, presented the award. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott
2. 7-THOMPSONS-DAS_0352.jpg
The Thompsons Junior Bull Limousin Champion at Balmoral Show was Carrickaldreen Venison owned by Serena Murphy and Pictured with Nathan Harvey, John Thompson and Son. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott
3. 3-THOMPSONS-DAS_0345.jpg
4. 2-THOMPSONS- BLUE-DAS_0318.jpg
The Thompsons British Blue Junior Heifer Champion at Balmoral Show was Artlone Tequila owned by Joshua Arrell from Randalstown. Trudi Scott, Thompsons is pictured presenting the award. Photograph: David A Scott Photo: David Scott