Angus Champion Victor ChestnuttAngus Champion Victor Chestnutt
Angus Champion Victor Chestnutt

In pictures: Winners from the 2024 Ballymoney Show

By Carol McMullan
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:19 BST
The sun shone for the 115th Ballymoney Show last weekend.

Results were as follows:

Heavy Horse Special Awards

S17 Best Heavy Horse Exhibit Shown in Hand: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S18 Best Heavy Horse exhibit any age in the opposite sex to champion, shown in hand: Pat O’Boyle-Rosegift True Grit

S19 Best Heavy Horse Foal: Graffin Hanna-Colt Foal

S20 Best Brood Mare: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Diamond Queen

S21 Best Heavy Horse yearling suitable for agriculture purposes: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S22 Best Yeld Mare: Sandra Henderson-Croaghmore Maureen

S23 Best filly, 1 year old: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S24 Best yearling or 2 year old colt or filly: Thomas Gregg-Ballinrees Katie

S25 CLYDESDALE HORSE SOCIETY Champions of Champions Competition: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S26 Clydesdale Young Handlers Special Prizes: 1st Finn Todd 2nd Matthew Patton

S27 CO LONDONDERRY HORSE BREEDING SOCIETY CLYDESDALE YOUNG HANDLERS CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: 1st Finn Todd 2nd Matthew Patton

S28 GLEBEVIEW CLYDESDALES / NISA CLYDESDALE CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: Champion:Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen, Reserve Thomas Gregg-Ballinrees Katie

S29 CLYDESDALE SUPREME CHAMPION £30; RESERVE £20: Champion:Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen, Reserve Thomas Gregg-Ballinrees Katie

S30 Special prize for Opposite Sex Champion: Pat O’Boyle-Rosegift True Grit

S31 SUPREME CHAMPION HEAVY HORSE TURNOUT: V,R & B Scott-Glebeview Shane & Jack

Cattle Special Awards

S40 NISA Dairy Young Handler Championships: Age 7-14-1st Cody Paul 2nd Ella Kennedy 3rd Simon Gregg

S42 THOMPSONS / NISA DAIRY COW CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser

S43 BANK OF IRELAND / NISA PEDIGREE JUNIOR BULL CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique, Reserve T & K Madden-Tomahawk of Ballyvaddy

S44 SUPREME CHAMPION IN THE CATTLE SECTION: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique

S45 Best Dairy Cow in the Show: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S46 Best Dairy Exhibit in the Show: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser, Second Reserve Jack King-Kirkinriola Craze Thistle

S47 Champion Pedigree Beef Exhibit: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique

S48 THE MOST SUCCESSFUL CATTLE EXHIBITOR AWARD: 1st David Lester 2nd Maurice Millen 3rd Roger Johnston

S49 HOLSTEIN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser, Second Reserve Henry Family-Mostragee Cascade Isolde

S50 Best Holstein Female: Champion: Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise,

S51 Champion Holstein Heifer: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Cascade Isolde, Reserve Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Lambda Gold Second Reserve Henry Family-Mostragee Tatto Lulu

S52 Best Holstein pair: Champion Henry Family, Reserve Leanne Paul

S53 Champion Female Pedigree Holstein exhibited by members of the Club: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S54 Bibby Perpetual Challenge Trophy Qualifier: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S55 Holstein UK: Champion Award Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser

S56 Holstein UK: Championship Exhibitor Bred Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S57 Holstein UK: Best Udder Award Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S58 Holstein UK: Junior Championship Award Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Apple Crush Second Reserve Adam Torrens-Damm Handsome Elisa

S59 PEDIGREE DAIRY COLOURED BREEDS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jack King-Kirkinriola Craze Thistle, Reserve John McLean-Priestland Reagan Tiger Lily, Second Reserve Jack King-Saxown Addiction Judy

S60 ABERDEEN ANGUS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Newbridge Red Uncle Ben, Reserve William Dodd-Glenbrae Red Mouse

S61 BELTED GALLOWAY CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Richard Creith-Ballylough Jack, Reserve Dessy Henry-Gruige Noreen

S62 BRITISH BLUE CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Laura Ervine-Knockagh Show King

S63 Best British Blue Young Bull: Champion Laura Ervine-Knockagh Show King

S65 Chestnutt Animal Feeds Show Exhibitor of the Year Award: Champion Laura Ervine-Knockagh Show King

S67 BRITISH BLONDE CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Roger Johnston-Ballymacan Toby, Reserve H D Dorman & Family-Coole Pearl

S68 CHAROLAIS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique, Reserve Norman Booth-Coolnaslee Ultra, Second Reserve Norman Booth-Coolnaslee Una

S69 DEXTER CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion David Lester-Derryola Pixie, Reserve David Lester-Plantree Eurus

S70 GALLOWAY CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Dessy Henry-Gruige Bonnie, Reserve T & K Madden-Fay of Tecloy

S71 HEREFORD CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Ryan Kelly-Somerville 1 Winnie, Reserve Ryan Kelly-Somerville 1 Wren

S72 LIMOUSIN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Julie-Ann Cairns-Rathkeeland Twilight, Reserve Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Jalex Ursuper

S74 NI Limousin Cattle Club Awards: Champion Julie-Ann Cairns-Rathkeeland Twilight, Reserve Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Jalex Ursuper

S75 SIMMENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion William Dodd-Craigy Violet P9

S77 Champion Female Simmental: Champion William Dodd-Craigy Violet P9

S78 THE HOLMES PERPETUAL ROSEBOWL: Champion William Dodd-Craigy Violet P9

S79 BEEF SHORTHORN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion T & K Madden-Ballyvaddy Tessa, Reserve Maurice Millen-Bootown Velet

S81 COMMERCIAL CROSS BRED CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Ivan Lynn-Kim K, Reserve Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Pebbles

S83 NI Commercial cattle exhibitors Club Prizes: 1st Ivan Lynn-Kim K, 2nd Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Pebbles

Sheep Special Awards

S90 SHEEP INTERBREED COMPETITION: 1 Jason Watson 2 Harold Dickey 3 Stephen Fee 4 Allister McNeill

S91 Champion Pedigree Ram Lamb: 1 Millie Donald 2 William McAllister 3 Stephen Fee

S92 Champion Ewe Lamb: 1 Alastair Gault 2 William Semple 3 Rosemary McAllister

S93 DANSKE BANK / NISA SHEEP CHAMPIONSHIP: 1 Cameron Agnew 2 Allister McNeill

S94 MOST SUCCESSFUL SHEEP EXHIBITOR AWARD: Elizabeth McAllister, George Caldwell, James Houston, Alastair McNeill

S95 BALLYMONEY SHOW YOUNG SHEEP HANDLERS CUP: Isabella Taylor

S96 BELTEX CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elizabeth McAllister, Reserve Elizabeth McAllister

S97 BLACKFACE LANARK CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Gordon Crawford, Reserve Andy Adams

S98 BLACKFACE PERTH TYPE: Champion Mark & Russell Smyth, Reserve James Carson

S99 BLUE FACED LEICESTER CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion William Adams, Reserve Julie Loughrey

S100 BLUE TEXEL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Rosemary McAllister, Reserve Gillian Kennedy

S101 BORDER LEICESTER CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Harold Dickey, Reserve Harold Dickey

S102 BORDER LEICESTER EXHIBITOR OF THE YEAR AWARD: Harold Dickey

S103 CHAROLLAIS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion William McAllister, Reserve James Houston

S104 DORSET CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Samuel Caldwell, Reserve Ellen McClure, Second Reserve Caroline McKeown

S105 DUTCH SPOTTED TEXEL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Stephen Fee, Reserve Robert Nelson

S106 GREYFACE CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Cameron Agnew, Reserve Cameron Agnew

S107 HAMPSHIRE DOWN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Adam Gregg, Reserve Adam Gregg

S109 KERRYHILL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion S & F McAllister, Reserve S & F McAllister

S110 LLEYN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion George Caldwell, Reserve George Caldwell

S111 MULES CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Eoin Loughran, Reserve William Byers

S112 NORTH COUNTY CHEVIOT CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Allister McNeill, Reserve Allister McNeill

S113 ROUGE DE L'OUEST CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion James Houston, Reserve Jayne Tannahill

S114 SUFFOLK CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jason Watson, Reserve John McKay

S115 BEST OPPOSITE SEX TO CHAMPION SUFFOLK: Millie Donald

S116 BEST GROUP OF 3 SUFFOLK LAMBS BORN IN CURRENT YEAR: Dennis Taylor

S117 CHAMPION & RESERVE SHOW TEAMS: Champion Jason Watson, Reserve John McKay

S118 SUFFOLK MALE OF THE YEAR: Millie Donald

S119 SUFFOLK FEMALE OF THE YEAR: Jason Watson

S120 TEXEL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Alastair Gault, Reserve Alastair Gault

S121 NI TEXEL SHEEP BREEDERS CLUB PRIZES: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Alastair Gault

S122 NATURAL STOCKCARE SHEARLING EWE SHOW CHAMPION & RESERVE AWARDS: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Alastair Gault

S123 VALAIS BLACKNOSE CHAMPION: Champion Diane Lowry, Reserve Anne Marie O Loughlin

S124 ZWARTBLES CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elaine Anderson, Reserve Rachel Megarrell

S125 BUTCHERS LAMBS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elizabeth McAllister, Reserve Ellizabeth McAllister

S126 ANY OTHER PEDIGREE BREED CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jack King, Reserve Jack King

Goat Special Awards

S141 GOAT CHAMPION: Champion Marcus Galbraith-Boghill Tammy, Reserve Marcus McCollum-Boghill Alya

S142 BEST GOATLING IN SHOW: Marcus Galbraith-Boghill Celestial

S143 PYGMY GOAT CHAMPION: Champion Nathaniel Lennox-Clagganroad Jordanna , Reserve Paddy Gillan-Churchfield Danann

Champion Limousin Julie Anne Cairns with Sponsor Victor Pollock of Pollock Car Sales

1. 018 Champion Limousin Julie Anne Cairns. w Sponsor Victor Pollock of Pollock Car Sales.JPG

Champion Limousin Julie Anne Cairns with Sponsor Victor Pollock of Pollock Car Sales Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Udderly brillant day at the show.

2. 013 Udderly brillant day at the show.JPG

Udderly brillant day at the show. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Jersey Champion Martin King

3. 010 Jersey Champion Martin King.JPG

Jersey Champion Martin King Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Stephen Callaghan presents the Overall Cattle Championship rosette to Mark Henry, Stranocum.

4. 001 Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Stephen Callaghan presents the Overall Cattle Championship rosette to Mark Henry, Stranocum.JPG

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Stephen Callaghan presents the Overall Cattle Championship rosette to Mark Henry, Stranocum. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.