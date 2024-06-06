Results were as follows:

Heavy Horse Special Awards

S17 Best Heavy Horse Exhibit Shown in Hand: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S18 Best Heavy Horse exhibit any age in the opposite sex to champion, shown in hand: Pat O’Boyle-Rosegift True Grit

S19 Best Heavy Horse Foal: Graffin Hanna-Colt Foal

S20 Best Brood Mare: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Diamond Queen

S21 Best Heavy Horse yearling suitable for agriculture purposes: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S22 Best Yeld Mare: Sandra Henderson-Croaghmore Maureen

S23 Best filly, 1 year old: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S24 Best yearling or 2 year old colt or filly: Thomas Gregg-Ballinrees Katie

S25 CLYDESDALE HORSE SOCIETY Champions of Champions Competition: Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen

S26 Clydesdale Young Handlers Special Prizes: 1st Finn Todd 2nd Matthew Patton

S27 CO LONDONDERRY HORSE BREEDING SOCIETY CLYDESDALE YOUNG HANDLERS CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: 1st Finn Todd 2nd Matthew Patton

S28 GLEBEVIEW CLYDESDALES / NISA CLYDESDALE CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: Champion:Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen, Reserve Thomas Gregg-Ballinrees Katie

S29 CLYDESDALE SUPREME CHAMPION £30; RESERVE £20: Champion:Graffin Hanna-Macfin Highland Queen, Reserve Thomas Gregg-Ballinrees Katie

S30 Special prize for Opposite Sex Champion: Pat O’Boyle-Rosegift True Grit

S31 SUPREME CHAMPION HEAVY HORSE TURNOUT: V,R & B Scott-Glebeview Shane & Jack

Cattle Special Awards

S40 NISA Dairy Young Handler Championships: Age 7-14-1st Cody Paul 2nd Ella Kennedy 3rd Simon Gregg

S42 THOMPSONS / NISA DAIRY COW CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser

S43 BANK OF IRELAND / NISA PEDIGREE JUNIOR BULL CHAMPIONSHIP 2024: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique, Reserve T & K Madden-Tomahawk of Ballyvaddy

S44 SUPREME CHAMPION IN THE CATTLE SECTION: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique

S45 Best Dairy Cow in the Show: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S46 Best Dairy Exhibit in the Show: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser, Second Reserve Jack King-Kirkinriola Craze Thistle

S47 Champion Pedigree Beef Exhibit: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique

S48 THE MOST SUCCESSFUL CATTLE EXHIBITOR AWARD: 1st David Lester 2nd Maurice Millen 3rd Roger Johnston

S49 HOLSTEIN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser, Second Reserve Henry Family-Mostragee Cascade Isolde

S50 Best Holstein Female: Champion: Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise,

S51 Champion Holstein Heifer: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Cascade Isolde, Reserve Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Lambda Gold Second Reserve Henry Family-Mostragee Tatto Lulu

S52 Best Holstein pair: Champion Henry Family, Reserve Leanne Paul

S53 Champion Female Pedigree Holstein exhibited by members of the Club: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S54 Bibby Perpetual Challenge Trophy Qualifier: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S55 Holstein UK: Champion Award Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve John McLean-Priestland 6893 Hanford Budweiser

S56 Holstein UK: Championship Exhibitor Bred Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S57 Holstein UK: Best Udder Award Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise

S58 Holstein UK: Junior Championship Award Rosette: Champion Henry Family-Mostragee Bomber Louise, Reserve Leanne Paul-Slatabogie Apple Crush Second Reserve Adam Torrens-Damm Handsome Elisa

S59 PEDIGREE DAIRY COLOURED BREEDS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jack King-Kirkinriola Craze Thistle, Reserve John McLean-Priestland Reagan Tiger Lily, Second Reserve Jack King-Saxown Addiction Judy

S60 ABERDEEN ANGUS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Newbridge Red Uncle Ben, Reserve William Dodd-Glenbrae Red Mouse

S61 BELTED GALLOWAY CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Richard Creith-Ballylough Jack, Reserve Dessy Henry-Gruige Noreen

S62 BRITISH BLUE CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Laura Ervine-Knockagh Show King

S63 Best British Blue Young Bull: Champion Laura Ervine-Knockagh Show King

S65 Chestnutt Animal Feeds Show Exhibitor of the Year Award: Champion Laura Ervine-Knockagh Show King

S67 BRITISH BLONDE CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Roger Johnston-Ballymacan Toby, Reserve H D Dorman & Family-Coole Pearl

S68 CHAROLAIS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Victor Chestnutt-Crossane4 Unique, Reserve Norman Booth-Coolnaslee Ultra, Second Reserve Norman Booth-Coolnaslee Una

S69 DEXTER CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion David Lester-Derryola Pixie, Reserve David Lester-Plantree Eurus

S70 GALLOWAY CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Dessy Henry-Gruige Bonnie, Reserve T & K Madden-Fay of Tecloy

S71 HEREFORD CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Ryan Kelly-Somerville 1 Winnie, Reserve Ryan Kelly-Somerville 1 Wren

S72 LIMOUSIN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Julie-Ann Cairns-Rathkeeland Twilight, Reserve Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Jalex Ursuper

S74 NI Limousin Cattle Club Awards: Champion Julie-Ann Cairns-Rathkeeland Twilight, Reserve Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Jalex Ursuper

S75 SIMMENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion William Dodd-Craigy Violet P9

S77 Champion Female Simmental: Champion William Dodd-Craigy Violet P9

S78 THE HOLMES PERPETUAL ROSEBOWL: Champion William Dodd-Craigy Violet P9

S79 BEEF SHORTHORN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion T & K Madden-Ballyvaddy Tessa, Reserve Maurice Millen-Bootown Velet

S81 COMMERCIAL CROSS BRED CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Ivan Lynn-Kim K, Reserve Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Pebbles

S83 NI Commercial cattle exhibitors Club Prizes: 1st Ivan Lynn-Kim K, 2nd Ruth Hamilton Alexander-Pebbles

Sheep Special Awards

S90 SHEEP INTERBREED COMPETITION: 1 Jason Watson 2 Harold Dickey 3 Stephen Fee 4 Allister McNeill

S91 Champion Pedigree Ram Lamb: 1 Millie Donald 2 William McAllister 3 Stephen Fee

S92 Champion Ewe Lamb: 1 Alastair Gault 2 William Semple 3 Rosemary McAllister

S93 DANSKE BANK / NISA SHEEP CHAMPIONSHIP: 1 Cameron Agnew 2 Allister McNeill

S94 MOST SUCCESSFUL SHEEP EXHIBITOR AWARD: Elizabeth McAllister, George Caldwell, James Houston, Alastair McNeill

S95 BALLYMONEY SHOW YOUNG SHEEP HANDLERS CUP: Isabella Taylor

S96 BELTEX CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elizabeth McAllister, Reserve Elizabeth McAllister

S97 BLACKFACE LANARK CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Gordon Crawford, Reserve Andy Adams

S98 BLACKFACE PERTH TYPE: Champion Mark & Russell Smyth, Reserve James Carson

S99 BLUE FACED LEICESTER CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion William Adams, Reserve Julie Loughrey

S100 BLUE TEXEL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Rosemary McAllister, Reserve Gillian Kennedy

S101 BORDER LEICESTER CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Harold Dickey, Reserve Harold Dickey

S102 BORDER LEICESTER EXHIBITOR OF THE YEAR AWARD: Harold Dickey

S103 CHAROLLAIS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion William McAllister, Reserve James Houston

S104 DORSET CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Samuel Caldwell, Reserve Ellen McClure, Second Reserve Caroline McKeown

S105 DUTCH SPOTTED TEXEL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Stephen Fee, Reserve Robert Nelson

S106 GREYFACE CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Cameron Agnew, Reserve Cameron Agnew

S107 HAMPSHIRE DOWN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Adam Gregg, Reserve Adam Gregg

S109 KERRYHILL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion S & F McAllister, Reserve S & F McAllister

S110 LLEYN CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion George Caldwell, Reserve George Caldwell

S111 MULES CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Eoin Loughran, Reserve William Byers

S112 NORTH COUNTY CHEVIOT CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Allister McNeill, Reserve Allister McNeill

S113 ROUGE DE L'OUEST CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion James Houston, Reserve Jayne Tannahill

S114 SUFFOLK CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jason Watson, Reserve John McKay

S115 BEST OPPOSITE SEX TO CHAMPION SUFFOLK: Millie Donald

S116 BEST GROUP OF 3 SUFFOLK LAMBS BORN IN CURRENT YEAR: Dennis Taylor

S117 CHAMPION & RESERVE SHOW TEAMS: Champion Jason Watson, Reserve John McKay

S118 SUFFOLK MALE OF THE YEAR: Millie Donald

S119 SUFFOLK FEMALE OF THE YEAR: Jason Watson

S120 TEXEL CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Alastair Gault, Reserve Alastair Gault

S121 NI TEXEL SHEEP BREEDERS CLUB PRIZES: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Alastair Gault

S122 NATURAL STOCKCARE SHEARLING EWE SHOW CHAMPION & RESERVE AWARDS: 1 Alastair Gault, 2 Alastair Gault

S123 VALAIS BLACKNOSE CHAMPION: Champion Diane Lowry, Reserve Anne Marie O Loughlin

S124 ZWARTBLES CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elaine Anderson, Reserve Rachel Megarrell

S125 BUTCHERS LAMBS CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Elizabeth McAllister, Reserve Ellizabeth McAllister

S126 ANY OTHER PEDIGREE BREED CHAMPIONSHIP: Champion Jack King, Reserve Jack King

Goat Special Awards

S141 GOAT CHAMPION: Champion Marcus Galbraith-Boghill Tammy, Reserve Marcus McCollum-Boghill Alya

S142 BEST GOATLING IN SHOW: Marcus Galbraith-Boghill Celestial

S143 PYGMY GOAT CHAMPION: Champion Nathaniel Lennox-Clagganroad Jordanna , Reserve Paddy Gillan-Churchfield Danann

1 . 018 Champion Limousin Julie Anne Cairns. w Sponsor Victor Pollock of Pollock Car Sales.JPG Champion Limousin Julie Anne Cairns with Sponsor Victor Pollock of Pollock Car Sales Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 013 Udderly brillant day at the show.JPG Udderly brillant day at the show. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 010 Jersey Champion Martin King.JPG Jersey Champion Martin King Photo: freelance Photo Sales