CAFRE prides itself in supporting and developing students through their educational journey. The mock interview programme offers students the opportunity to obtain the tools they need to enhance their employability to help them to excel at job interviews.

Event organiser and CAFRE Lecturer, Gayle Moane commented: “We encouraged the final year equine students to get involved in the practice interviews, to put themselves in a situation that mirrors the feeling of an actual job interview. We know that to stand out in a competitive marketplace interview experience is essential. Interviews can be daunting for seasoned staff, never mind newly qualified graduates.”

During the interviews, students were given the chance to apply for roles including a competition groom, coach, nutritionist, and stud manager to showcase their skills for the job. The mock interviews provided an opportunity for the students to answer questions professionally, concisely, and thoroughly whilst demonstrating their expertise to highlight the value they would bring to the employer.

BSc (Hons) Degree in Equine Management final year student Shauna Rudden faces the interview panel as she participates in the mock interview event at CAFRE, Enniskillen Campus.

Feedback from both the panels of industry experts and students was positive. Final year Honours Degree student Shauna Rudden commented: “I found the mock interview programme very beneficial. I was nervous going into the panel, but quickly settled into the interview environment. I feel the experience has helped me grow in confidence and has also made me more aware of both my verbal and non-verbal communication techniques.”

Alison Morris, Senior Lecturer, CAFRE added: “The links the college has developed with the industry provide CAFRE students with excellent opportunities to engage with potential employers. The mock interview programme enables students to develop strategies to perfect their skills and become better equipped to secure their ideal job after graduation. We are indebted to all of the industry panellists for giving up their time to mentor and provide feedback to our students at Enniskillen Campus.”

Enniskillen Campus offers equine courses from Level 2 through to BSc (Honours) Degree level. The campus is hosting an Open Day on Saturday 13th April, book to attend via the events section of www.cafre.ac.uk.