These uniquely qualified people are capable of producing grass-based playing surfaces that meet the exact needs of top professional golfers, footballers, hockey players, cricket players

and lawn bowlers.

A case in point is Luke McCoy. A native of Randalstown in Co Antrim, he has recently been appointed to the position of head grounds man at Cavehill Bowling and Tennis Club in North

Preparing for the start of the 2024 season at Cavehill Bowling Club in North Belfast: Michael Purvis, Men's President (centre); Bríd Purvis (2nd left); Anne McTernighan, Ladies President (2nd right); Jim Harrison, committee member (left) and Matthew Lambert, Treasurer (left).

Belfast.

The current bowling green at the club was established just over 100 years ago. It is 40m in length and 35m in breadth.

The underlying soil is a medium to heavy loam. However, the lawn’s proximity to the nearby Cave Hill predisposes it to heavy rains, particularly throughout the autumn and winter months.

Luke will be working with the club’s greens committee chairman, Mark Mitchell, to ensure that the lawn surface will be totally fit for purpose now and into the future.

Discussing the plans that will be put in place the to develop the green at Cavehill Bowling Club throughout 2024 and beyond, l to r: Mark Mitchell, the club’s greens committee chairman and Luke McCoy, head groundsman at Cavehill

“The objective is to produce a surface that will help competitors deliver the highest level of performance,” Mark explained.

“The management of bowling greens is designed to produce a uniform, fast, well-prepared surface.

“And to achieve this standard requires a continuous commitment to the care of the lawn.”

One of the most fundamental decisions taken at the club over recent times has been that of changing the grass species within the green from a brown fescue mix to one containing more bent varieties.

Luke explained: “This will be a gradual process that will take effect over the next couple of years. The decision has also been taken to change the bed of the lawn from a sand-based layer to one containing more soil. We also want to take a more natural approach to the care of the green.

“Management of the lawn is very important. It is cut three times per week during the spring, summer and autumn period.

“It is also important to reduce the amount of thatch within the lawn.”

Thatch is defined as the layer at the very top of the green surface between the green grass blades and the soil beneath.

The greater the layer of thatch, the greater the level of challenge that will confront bowlers while playing.

Mark Mitchell again: “Fescue varieties tend to produce more thatch, which is why we are now targeting a 50:50 fescue/bent grass mix across the playing surface. The presence of moss is also a challenge, where the maintenance of most bowling greens is concerned."

According to Luke, the pH of the soil underlying the Cavehill green is in the region of 6.5.

“So this is not an issue,” he commented.

“But cutting grass too high can be a problem, where moss is concerned. Keeping grass at a height of two to three inches gives moss a bed to grow in.

“So cutting height is important. Adding soluble iron will kill off moss within a lawn. After application of whatever product is used, the moss will start to turn black in colour.”

Luke concluded: “Adding a half dose of ammonia will help to shrink the moss down.