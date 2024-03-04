Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The venue is Dungannon Rugby Football Club, 36 Moy Road, Dungannon, BT71 7DS, commencing at 8pm.

The guest speaker will be John Moore, CEO of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG).

A non-profit initiative, SRG is a strategic partnership between the Ulster Farmer’s Union, Dairy Council for NI, Livestock and Meat Commission, and the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association.

John Moore, CEO, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, with SRG chairman Victor Chestnutt.

SRG will work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the Ruminant Genetics Programme.

The organisation is focused on promoting the programme and engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services, including benchmarking reports and training.

Farmers involved will gain vital data that can aid breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their business objectives, which in turn will help reduce carbon footprint contributing to climate change targets.