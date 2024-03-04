News you can trust since 1963
John Moore to address Aberdeen Angus AGM

Members of the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club are reminded that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 12th March.
By Julie Hazelton
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:45 GMT
The venue is Dungannon Rugby Football Club, 36 Moy Road, Dungannon, BT71 7DS, commencing at 8pm.

The guest speaker will be John Moore, CEO of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG).

A non-profit initiative, SRG is a strategic partnership between the Ulster Farmer’s Union, Dairy Council for NI, Livestock and Meat Commission, and the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association.

John Moore, CEO, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, with SRG chairman Victor Chestnutt.John Moore, CEO, Sustainable Ruminant Genetics, with SRG chairman Victor Chestnutt.
SRG will work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the Ruminant Genetics Programme.

The organisation is focused on promoting the programme and engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services, including benchmarking reports and training.

Farmers involved will gain vital data that can aid breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their business objectives, which in turn will help reduce carbon footprint contributing to climate change targets.

To facilitate catering arrangements, club members are asked to register their attendance with club secretary Cathy O’Hara text or tel: 07968 868001.

