John Moore to address Aberdeen Angus AGM
and live on Freeview channel 276
The venue is Dungannon Rugby Football Club, 36 Moy Road, Dungannon, BT71 7DS, commencing at 8pm.
The guest speaker will be John Moore, CEO of Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG).
Advertisement
Advertisement
A non-profit initiative, SRG is a strategic partnership between the Ulster Farmer’s Union, Dairy Council for NI, Livestock and Meat Commission, and the Northern Ireland Meat Exporters’ Association.
SRG will work in collaboration with DAERA to develop the Ruminant Genetics Programme.
The organisation is focused on promoting the programme and engaging with farmers to inform them about how they can avail of its services, including benchmarking reports and training.
Farmers involved will gain vital data that can aid breeding decisions based on genetic merit assessment to suit their business objectives, which in turn will help reduce carbon footprint contributing to climate change targets.
To facilitate catering arrangements, club members are asked to register their attendance with club secretary Cathy O’Hara text or tel: 07968 868001.