Kells & District HPS – Cup & Trophy awards 2022

The Kells & District members held their prizegiving in the local clubrooms recently. This year’s Highest Prize-winner was Sam Murphy who had a top old bird season especially on the channel winning the Mid Antrim Combine on three occasions from 1st Talbenny & 3rd Section, 2nd Talbenny & 1st Section B and the highlight of his season 1st Combine, 1st Section B & 1st Open NIPA Bude 4035 birds. Sam also won the NIPA Section B Champion Old Bird Of The Year award and the Mid Antrim Combine OB Knock Out. Geoff Surgenor was runner up in the prize list and topped the Combine in three young bird races, and also won the Section twice from Roscrea and Fermoy and Maurice Agnew also won the Combine and Section from the NIPA Skibbereen Yearling National finishing 71st Open 2128 birds.

Racing with the Irish National Flying Club and Sam Murphy had the best club bird from the Sennen Cove yearling national 269th Open with Maurice Agnew 295th Open. From the Kings Cup race from St Allouestre Maurice Agnew timed the only club bird for 161st Open and in the Penzance YB National Henry Turkington had the best two birds 142nd & 159th Open. The club would like to Laura Surgenor for presenting the awards, and also the local chip shop Sizzlers for again sponsoring the racing season.

The Highest Prize-winner list for 2002 was as follows: S Murphy, Surgenor Bros, A Barkley & Son, Gregg Bros, H Turkington, Harry Boyd, McFarlane & Agnew, B Swann & Son, S McIlveen.

Ever consistent Gregg Bros won Talbenny YB National Cup, and Adair Cup Best Average NIPA Talbenny & Skibbereen YB Nationals, also top loft in the Sizzlers 2 Bird Club.

Sam Murphy winner 10 x 1st - Also Highest Prizewinner, H Smyth Cup 1st OB Race, M Smyth Cup 2nd OB Race, McKittrick Cup 5th OB Race, OB Inland Average, OB Knock Out, Campbell Cup 1st Talbenny, Transporter Cup 2nd Talbenny, Best Average both Talbenny's, Bude Cup, Penzance Cup, Ingram Cup Best average all channel races excluding OB Derby, T Shanks Cup OB of the year, INFC Skibbereen OB Inland National, INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National.

Surgenor Bros winner 9 x 1st – Also YB Average, YB Points Cup, NIPA YB Inland National Skibbereen, R Service Trophy Best average first 2 OB Races & first 2 YB Races, YB of the year, R Logan Cup Best Average 3rd & 4th YB races, C Duncan Trophy Lowest winning velocity, J Scott Memorial Cup Best average all inland nationals and 5 birds.

Alan Barkley & Son winner 2 x 1st - Also Nan McFarlane Memorial Salver Fermoy YB

Gregg Bros 1 x1st - Also Talbenny YB National Cup, Adair Cup Best Average NIPA Talbenny & Skibbereen YB Nationals, J Wright Cup Best 2 YB Nationals & Fermoy, Sizzlers Cup

Henry Turkington 2 x 1st – Also INFC Penzance YB National Cup, A Barkley Memorial Shield Gowran Park, Don Graham Memorial Cup Highest Position in INFC National Races.

Harry Boyd 1 x 1st - Also Young Bird Knock Out.

McFarlane & Agnew 3 x 1st - Also Inland Yearling National, G Herron Cup 1st bird in INFC Kings Cup.

OB Races Winners:

Tullamore 16/04/22 - Sam Murphy 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Club, 3rd, 5th, 8th & 9th Combine, 3rd, 5th, 12th & 13th Section, 6th & 9th Open NIPA 13,860 birds.

Roscrea 23/04/22 - Surgenor Bros 6th Combine 1715 birds.

Gowran Park 29/04/22 - Surgenor Bros 20th Combine 1761 birds

Fermoy 07/05/22 - Sam Murphy 21st Combine 1750 birds

Corrin 14/05/22 - Sam Murphy 4th Combine & 5th Section 3038 birds

Gowran Park 21/05/22 - Surgenor Bros 1st, 2nd & 3rd Club & 11th Combine 978 Birds

Skibbereen NIPA Inland National 21/05/22 - Sam Murphy 1st & 2nd Club, 15th Combine, 19th & 27th Section & 149th & 257 Open 4363 Birds

1st Talbenny 28/05/22 - Sam Murphy 1st & 2nd Club, 1st, 5th, 8th & 9th Combine, 3rd, 7th, 10th & 11th Section & 57th, 123rd, 137th & 142 Open 11258 birds. The first channel race of the season was flown on Saturday 28th May. The birds were released in Talbenny in south Wales at 9.00am in north easterly winds and a tough race was to follow with many birds still missing at dark. Sam Murphy who lives in Randalstown and races his birds in the Kells & Dist club was best in the Mid Antrim Combine this week. Sam's yearling chequer cock racing on roundabout was timed at 13.57pm flying 214 miles to Groggan Crescent in Randalstown. Breeding is Koopman from Jackie Traynor of Co. Durham.

INFC Skibbereen Inland National 01/06/22 - Sam Murphy velo 1230 11th Mid Antrim Combine

2nd Talbenny 04/06/22 - Sam Murphy 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th club velo 1230, 1st, 7th, 10th, 11th & 14 Combine, 1st, 7th, 10th, 11th & 17th Section & 13th, 41st, 51st, 52nd & 80th Open 8235 Birds. The second channel race of the season was flown from Talbenny in south Wales on Saturday 4th June. The birds were liberated at 6.00am in a north easterly wind and a very hard race was to follow with many birds again missing at dark. Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine for the second channel race in a row was timed by Kells & District fancier Sam Murphy who recorded a velocity of 1230ypm. Sam's 2-year-old blue hen was timed at 11.06am flying 214 to Groggan Crescent lofts in Randalstown. Last week from 1st Talbenny the hen won 5th Combine & 7th Section B this week she wins 1st Combine, 1st Section B and 13th Open NIPA. She was purchased in a kit of young birds from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey and the breeding is Sticker Donkers.

Fermoy 04/06/22 - McFarlane & Agnew Velo 1221 17th Combine & 20th Section 1334 Birds

Skibbereen Yearling National 12/06/22 - McFarlane & Agnew velo 1691 1st Combine, 1st Section B & 71st Open 2128 Birds. Maurice Agnew tops Comb & Sect from Skibbereen Yearlingr National -The NIPA held their Skibbereen Yearling National on Sunday 12th June. After a one-day holdover due to poor weather conditions the birds were liberated at 8.00am in southwest wind. Best bird in the local area was recorded by Maurice Agnew of Kells & District. Maurice timed his dark chequer cock at 12.28pm flying 258 miles to the lofts in Connor to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B velo 1691. This cock has been in fine form all season winning 2nd club & 16th Combine from Roscrea and last weekend first club in both the Fermoy and Fermoy 5 bird and 11th MA Combine. The winning cock was gifted to Maurice by his nephew Richard Webster who races in Ballyclare. Breeding is D McElhone x Andre Nauwelaert. Maurice would like to thank Richard for his winning bird.

Bude 12/06/22 - Sam Murphy 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th Club velo 1277, 1st, 4th, 6th, 9th, 20th, 24th & 30th Combine, 1st, 4th, 6th, 11th, 25th, 30th & 40th Section & 1st, 27th, 34th, 85th & 187th Open 4035 Birds. Loft On Form Sam Murphy wins 1st Open NIPA Bude. On Sunday 12th June Kells & District fancier Sam Murphy recorded his best ever result when he won 1st Section B and 1st Open NIPA Bude with 4035 birds competing. With strong southwest winds on the channel on the Saturday the NIPA decided to hold over in Bude in Cornwall hoping for a better day on the Sunday. Come Sunday the winds had eased a little and the birds were liberated at 8.00am in west to south west winds and another very tough channel race was on the cards. Sam Murphy timed his 2-year-old blue hen racing on roundabout at 14.31pm flying almost 284 miles to his Groggan Crescent lofts in Randalstown. This brilliant hen has been top form on the channel for Sam winning 5th Combine, 7th Section B & 123rd Open NIPA Talbenny (1) and last week 1st Combine, 1st Section B and 13th Open NIPA Talbenny (2). The Sticker Donckers hen was purchased in a kit of young birds from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey. Sam has retired the hen for the season and plans to breed a couple of latebreds from her. Whether she races again we shall wait and see. Sam had a great race with a further six birds in the section result.

INFC Sennen Cove Yearling National 15/06/22 - Sam Murphy velo 485 11th Combine & 269th Open, McFarlane & Agnew vel 448 14th Combine & 295th Open.

Penzance 18/06/22 - Sam Murphy velo 1202 15th Combine & 25th Section 638 Birds

St Allouestre INFC Kings Cup - McFarlane & Agnew velo 691, 6th Combine & 161st Open National

Young Bird Races:

1st Kilbeggan 16/07/22 - Surgenor Bros 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Club velo 1513, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Combine & 10th, 11th, 12th & 13th Section 1324 birds. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District had a great card timing 4 birds in 7 seconds to take the top four in the club and the next four Combine positions. His winner is bred from the "Marion Hen" This hen was a top racer for the lofts winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff's 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner "Christine".

2nd Kilbeggan 22/07/22 - Surgenor Bros 1st, 2nd & 3rd Club velo 1447, 1st, 2nd & 5th Combine & 2nd, 3rd & 10th Section 2541 birds. Geoff Surgenor, Kells & District 1st & 2nd Combine from 2nd Kilbeggan. The second young bird race of the season was again flown from Kilbeggan on Friday 22nd July. The NIPA released over 12,000 birds at 10.00am in light winds. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District had the best two birds in the Mid Antrim Combine this week timing both at 12.18pm to his lofts in Moorfields to record 1447. Geoff had the top four in the Kells club last week and 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th MA Combine, this week he takes the top three and 1st, 2nd & 5th MA Combine and 2nd, 3rd & 10th Section B. Geoff's winner is the same blue hen that won 1st Club, 2nd MA Combine and 10th Section last week. Dam is the "Marion Hen", a top racer for the loft winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff's 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National winner "Christine". A great start to the young bird season for Geoff and for his young blue hen 1st & 2nd Combine in the first two races.

Tullamore 29/07/22 - Surgenor Bros 1st & 2nd Club velo 1670, 17th & 18th Combine 1547 birds. Last week’s Combine winner Geoff Surgenor won Kells & District for the third young bird race on the trot. This week's winner has been placed 4th, 5th & 17th Mid Antrim Combine in the opening three races. Breeding is Van Rijn and is bred off birds from Crawford & Robinson of Larne.

Roscrea 06/08/22 - Surgenor Bros velo 1662 1st Combine, 1st Section B 2928 birds. 1st Comb & Sect Roscrea for Geoff Surgenor of Kells - Roscrea in County Tipperary was the liberation site for the fourth young bird race of the season. The NIPA liberated at 9.00am in light variable winds and just like last week another fast race was on the cards. Geoff Surgenor of Kells & Dist is having an excellent young bird season at present and is again best in Kells & District and 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B 2928 birds. Geoff's winner sitting on eggs 10-12 days was timed at 11.35am flying 146 miles to his tidy lofts in the outskirts of Moorfields and is nestmate to his 1st club, 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 2nd Section B in the second young bird race of the season from Kilbeggan. Dam is the "Marion Hen", a top racer for the loft winning 2 x 1st Combine and 1st & 2nd Section B plus many more positions. Breeding of this hen is Busschaert x Hartog. The sire is Van Loon and is a son of Geoff's class hen "Christine" winner of 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National in 2018.

Gowran Park 13/08/22 - Henry Turkington velo 1310, 6th Combine 926 birds. Henry Turkington was best on 1310 with a young bird bred by clubmate Geoff Surgenor.

Fermoy 19/08/22 - Surgenor Bros velo 1961 1st Mid Antrim Combine & 1st Section B 2012 birds. Geoff Surgenor again best In Mid Antrim Combine -The young bird racing season continued with the sixth race from Fermoy in County Cork along with the duplicated 5 Bird event. Birds were liberated on Friday 19th August at 8.00am in west southwest winds. Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine was again timed by Geoff Surgenor of Kells & District at 11.00am. This was Geoff's third Combine win in six young bird races with two of them also winning 1st Section B. Geoff's winner was bred from a Hartog hen purchased at a Colin McBride of Harryville sale when paired to a good racing Van Rijn cock of Geoff's that won 3 x 1st. Geoff won 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National in 2018 and he'll be looking forward to another crack at it next week with his birds in top condition

Fermoy 5 Bird 19/08/22 - Harry Boyd velo 1854, 5th Combine & 9th Section 180 birds

Talbenny YB National 27/08/22 - Gregg Bros 1st & 2nd Club velo 1185, 10th & 20th Combine, 18th Section & 206th Open 3191 Birds. Gregg Bros had the best two birds in Kells at 13.51pm and placed 18th Section & 205th Open. Their winner a blue Vandenabeele cock sitting on 2 youngsters is bred from stock from Harmony Lofts and Stewart Hall of Carrickfergus. Both parents have won good prizes on the channel.

Roscrea 27/08/22 - Alan Barkley & Son 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Club, 5th, 16th, 17th & 19th Combine, 11th, 33rd, 35th & 40th Section 1307 birds. Kells & District winners Alan Barkley & Son who took the top four position in the club and had all four birds in the top 20 of the Combine with the winner doing 1515. Alan sadly passed away last year, and his son Jonathan and Laura Surgenor now manage the birds. Their first two birds timed are Lambrechts bred from birds from Jonny Simpson

Fermoy 01/09/22 - Alan Barkley & Son 1st club velo 1300, 15th Combine & 23rd Section 1141 birds. Winning Kells & District for the second week on the trot were Jonathan Barkley and Laura Surgenor with a blue cock containing the bloodlines of Janssen, Hartog, Stickers Donckers and Van Reet.

Skibbereen YB NIPA National 10/09/22 - Surgenor Bros 1st & 2nd Club velo 1275, 11th Combine, 15th Section & 202nd Open 3026 birds. Geoff Surgenor was best in Kells & District with a youngster bred from his Busschaert x Hartog "Marion Hen" when paired to a Dave Pallet cock gifted to him by Dave Lilleyman of Kells at the time

Penzance YB INFC National 10/09/22 - Henry Turkington 1st & 2nd Club velo 699 & 633, 6th & 8th Combine & 142nd & 159th Open INFC. Henry Turkington of Kells & District clocked two birds the next morning in the rain to win 142nd & 159th Open. The first of these game birds was a, small classy chequer hen. The sire from Anthony and Norman Lewis of Doagh and is from their 9th Open INFC Penzance YB National bird and the dam from Aaron Murtagh of Armagh and is a granddaughter of Aaron's two birds that won the Harkness Rose Bowl for the best 2 bird average in the INFC OB National Kings Cup a few years ago.

Sizzlers 2 Bird Club - 1st Gregg Bros 56 Points, Sam Murphy 48, Surgenor Bros 47, A Barkley & Son 45, B Swann & Son 40, McFarlane & Agnew 23, H Turkington 19, S McIlveen 5, Harry Boyd 4. Mervyn Eagleson PO Mid Antrim Combine.

Big season for the Coleraine Premier

Russell has asked me to express his gratitude to Ronald McCandless for all the invaluable help that he has given him all year.

Russell has done a fantastic job as Race Secretary as I’m sure the members will agree. Take a bow Russell, brilliant work.

The members of Coleraine Premier should be very proud of themselves for the fantastic performances they have put up in the Section and Open of the NIPA. This is a very competitive club and very hard to win. Top dog this year again is Jimmy Hanson who had a fantastic season winning nine races and NIPA Section A three times plus a host of other Section and Open positions. Other members have performed admirably with Section wins and brilliant Open positions. Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin and Sean Diamond won the Section 3 times each, B & D Coyle, L Hanson & Son and Trevor McDonald all won the Section. I have only covered Section A wins and the Club winners Section and Open Positions, but a further look into NIPA results will give you a deeper insight to the fantastic performances put up by members of this club

Coleraine Premier HPS O/B Prize Winners: Tullamore - L Hanson & Son 1st Section A 5th Open NIPA, Roscrea - J Hanson 6A 112th Open NIPA, Gowran Park - Diamond Bros & McLaughlin 1st Section A 6th Open NIPA, Fermoy 1 - M & J Howard & Son 2B 35th Open NIPA, Corrin - J Hanson 1st Section A 16th Open NIPA Gowran Park 2 - Newton & Quinn 6A 150th Open NIPA, Skibbereen Inland Nat M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Centre Winner, 12B 104th Open NIPA, Talbenny 1 - J Hanson 10A 161st Open NIPA, Fermoy 2 - J Hanson 1st Section A 24th Open NIPA, Fermoy 5Bird - J Hanson 1st Section A 11th Open NIPA, Talbenny 2 - S Diamond 2A 19th Open NIPA, Bude - J Hanson 2A 37th Open NIPA, Skibbereen Yearling Nat - S Diamond, Penzance - S Diamond 1st Section A 42nd Open NIPA, Penzance Classic - S Diamond 1st Section A 25th Open NIPA Centre Winner, Fermoy 3 - Paul O’Connor.

Y/B Prize Winners: Kilbeggan 1 YB - Diamond Bros & McLaughlin 1st Section A 5th Open NIPA, Kilbeggan 2 YB - T & J McDonald 4B 304th Open NIPA, Sean Diamond 1st Section A, Tullamore YB - T & J McDonald 4B 8th Open NIPA, Roscrea YB - J Hanson 2A, Gowran Park YB - T & J McDonald 26B, Fermoy 1 YB - J Hanson 5A, Fermoy 5Bird - T & J McDonald 1st Section B, Coleraine Centre Winner

Talbenny YB Nat Diamond Bros & McLaughlin 1st Section A 21st Open NIPA Centre Winner, Roscrea 2YB J Hanson 2A 78th Open, Fermoy 2 YB - B & D Coyle 1st Section A 24th Open NIPA

Skibbereen YB Nat. B & D Coyle 3A 75th Open NIPA Centre Winner.

Average Winners: Inland Average L Hanson & Son 1501.5, Channel Average J Hanson 1226.719, Coronation Cup J Hanson 1226.719, Best Average Talbenny 1 & Bude J Hanson 1227.302, Best Average Two OB Talbenny’s & YB Talbenny. J Hanson 1211.35, Old Bird Combined Average J Hanson 1383.69, YB Average B & D Coyle 1445.443, Combined OB & YB Inland Average T & J McDonald 1472.236, Combined Average OB & YB Diamond Bros & McLaughlin 1367.437, Penzance Yearling Cup McSeveney & Bradley, Talbenny 1 Yearling Cup J Hanson, Champion OB J Hanson GB19C-14792, Champion YB T & J McDonald GB22C-11243.

Top Prize Winners: Jimmy Hanson, T & J McDonald, Sean Diamond, Bobby & Danny Coyle, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin, M & J Howard & Son, L Hanson & Son, McSeveney & Bradley, Russell McAlary, Newton & Quinn, Paul O’Connor, Anthony McDonnell. The officers and members send their sincere sympathy to Anthony McDonnell on the passing of his wife. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Diary Dates -

Ligoniel & District HPS have arranged A Night with the Vet (Colin Leask) for Wednesday 20th October starting AT 7.30pm. Free admission and all fanciers will be made very welcome.

After the death of Billy Hayes Ballynahinch HPS - The pigeons will be sold. Billy was a fanatic pigeon man and was a major buyer of top quality pigeons from Holland, Belgium, and England, Billy spent many evening on his computer looking for the best pigeons and as we all know money was no problem!

The sale of the Young Birds will take place on Monday 24th October at 7 30pm in Newtownbreda HPS club rooms. A rare chance to purchase young birds off stock birds that cost a fortune. Willy Daniel’s was middle distance Champion of Belgium (All Willys Y/ B now go to China), Jelle Jellema, 1st International Barcelona 20,669 Birds - Billy was able to buy the best from Dean Pallatt, Lambrects -J P S Lofts, Herman Cuesters Ron Hillcoat King of sprint, Matt Rakes distance lines Piet De Vogel. This is a rare opportunity! Monday 31st October, same venue selection of O/B and Y/B same time viewing from 6 30pm. More information ring Ronnie Johnston on 028 90483625.

The INFC annual dinner dance and distribution of prizes will be held in the Stormont Hotel Belfast on Friday, 25th November 2022 at 7.00pm. Tickets are priced at £35.00, and reservations can be made with the secretary or Ronnie Johnston by phone or email. (Secretary 028 92 641265, Ronnie 028 90 483625). Accommodation rates if booked through the INFC. These special rates are Single room £90.00 Double room £100.00 Family room £120.00 to be booked through the INFC for special rates. As in previous years early booking is advisable.

NIPA Ladies Night Friday 11th. November 2022 in the Templeton Hotel Templepatrick. Tickets £35 available from Fred Russell Tel 028 92693913 evenings. Please reserve your tickets ASAP. All trophy winners not attending Ladies Night to collect their trophies. These trophies will NOT be taken to the Ladies Night presentation.

We are hoping to organise the Duddy Bus to Blackpool again subject to suitable interest and numbers. Leaving on the late boat on Thursday night 19th January and returning from Blackpool at 9.00am on Mon 23rd January, travelling Belfast Stenna line to Cairnryan. For more information contact Alan Shanks 07503 483328 or Robert Turkington 07710 483063.

Drumnavaddy Inv HPS members would like to congratulate all the prize winners. Pictured are all the winners what could come to collect their winnings, the rest of the winner’s prizes be posted out Monday morning. Thanks for your support In 2022 Gold Ring race and see you all again 2023. Drumnavaddy Inv Hps - Each members club prize positions from 1-8 we have for each race. Total of 34 races for the year 2022.

Sammy Ogle had = 7x1st, 13x2nd, 9x3rd, 11x4th, 6x5th, 7x6th , 6x7th, 11x8th

Jonny Brush had = 4x1st, 2x2nd, 2x3rd, 5x4th , 6x5th, 5x6th, 2x7th 1x8th

G & S McMullan had = 2x1st, 4x2nd, 3x3rd, 4x4th, 3x5th, 4x6th, 2x7th, 3x8th

McGrath & McParland had = 4x1st, 4x2nd, 1x3rd, 3x4th, 3x5th, 4x6th, 3x7th, 2x8th

W McDowell & Son had = 2x1st, 2x2nd, 5x3rd, 2x4th, 6x5th, 1x6th, 5x7th, 4x8th

J Smyth & Sons had = 2x1st, 1x2nd, 4x3rd, 3x4th, 3x5th, 1x6th, 1x7th, 2x8th

C & G Quinn had = 1x1st, 3x2nd, 3x3rd, 3x4th, 3x7th, 5x8th

J mount &Son had = 2x1st, 3x2nd, 2x3rd, 1x5th, 2x6th, 5x7th, 1x8th

D & K Mallen had = 3x1st, 2x3rd, 1x4th, 2x5th, 4x6th, 2x7th, 2x8th

E McAlinden & Sons had = 4x1st, 1x3rd, 2x5th, 1x6th, 4x7th

N & S close had = 2x1st, 1x2nd, 1x3rd, 1x4th, 1x5th, 2x6th, 2x7th, 1x8th

Rev T A B Sawyers had = 1x1st, 1x2nd, 1x4th, 1x5th, 1x6th,8th

B MCAvoy had = 1x3rd, 2x6th, 1x7th, 1x8th

N Smyth had = 1x5th, Congratulations to each member named above on winning their club positions details at their name. As a club we like to thank the NIPA Lorry Drivers Paddy McNeice and Paul Howard, and also, the rest of the team for collecting and looking after the members birds all year. David West PO.

Jimmy Hanson was Highest Prize-winner in the big Coleraine Premier HPS.

Muldrew & McMurray receiving their £150 prize money for being 3rd in Newry City’s Gold Ring race from Talbenny YB Nat. A big thank you and well done to all the winners (of course Richard Donnelly didn’t get a photo of himself receiving his prize of £70), a special thank you goes to bru (Kings Cup) McCardle for presenting the prizes at Home Farm Bird Supplies in Newry.

Michael Peters (l) receiving his prize money of £300 for coming runner up in Newry City’s Gold Ring race from Talbenny.

Mark Maguire (l) receiving his £500 prize money which he won in the Newry City’s Gold Ring race.

Maurice Agnew in his last season racing topped the MAC and 1st Sect B in the Skibbereen Yearling National.

Henry Turkington in distance events won INFC Penzance YB National Cup and Don Graham Memorial Cup for Highest Position in INFC National Races.

The officers and members attending the presentation of awards for Kells & District HPS.