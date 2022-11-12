New calf respiratory Bolus is important piece of jigsaw

There are numerous different factors which interact to increase the risk of an outbreak of respiratory disease in calves and young stock. Most of these occur within one month of housing and with weather conditions deteriorating and most cattle now housed, we are now in that ‘danger zone’. This year in particular is proving very challenging with the uncharacteristically mild temperatures.

Respiratory disease is best prevented by a combination of good management, well designed buildings with correct ventilation and a robust herd health plan. The new Easy Breathe bolus is a very important piece of the herd health plan jigsaw by providing respiratory support and ensuring the maintenance of a healthy functioning respiratory system to help ensure each calf reaches its full potential.

The principle of the Easy Breathe calf bolus has been tried and trusted on farms across Germany, France and the Netherlands for some time and now, that same advanced technology bolus has been made available to farmers here with customers reporting the same positive results.

Easy breathe

A recent study showed that during the first year of life, calves with extensive lung damage had a 26% greater risk of dying or being culled than a calf with normal lungs. Furthermore, heifer calves which sustained lung damage in the first 56 days of life, had a 525kg decrease in milk yield over their first lactation (Adams, E.A, Buczinski, S. 2016 and Dunn, T.R et al. 2018).

Tim added: “The advanced Matrix technology calf bolus which is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland contains a combination of ingredients which are designed to support a healthy respiratory system in young calves from 10 days of age to 3 months. Respiratory problems in young calves are most commonly seen in autumn and winter, especially when the animals are housed or stressed and this is where the Easy Breathe Bolus which is a cost effective, easy to administer bolus will provide calves with some much needed respiratory support.”