Equine

In the Equine Prize Schedule, exhibitors will find details of two new Ridden Mountain and Moorland Classes, one for small and one for large breeds.

Within the Performance Irish Draught classes, Class 1 or Class 2 approved stallions are now eligible for entry.

Performance Irish Draught classes are amongst those with amendments for the 2024 Balmoral Show. Pic: Aaron McCracken

This year the young Connemara in-hand class for fillies and geldings will now accept entries of three year old as well as two year old ponies, and there has been a new Donkey class added to the schedule.

The Traditional Working Donkey class welcomes entries from mares or geldings, aged 4 and over shown with farming implements.

Livestock

In the Sheep section, the Lleyn sheep classes will be returning for the 2024 Show, and there has been an important change to specific classes in the Dairy cattle section.

The Society would like to make relevant exhibitors aware that all cattle entered in the Holstein classes will now be judged by age and not by the number of calves each animal has had.

Full details on all new and amended classes can be found in the Equine and Livestock Prize Schedules online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 15th May to Saturday 18th May 2024.