NI-bred Aberdeen Angus bull sells for 28,000gns at Stirling

Pedigree breeders Jonny, Lisa, Jack and Jessica Doyle, secured the junior and reserve supreme championship awards, and the sale’s second highest bid of 28,000gns – setting a new herd record for the 60-cow herd.

Drumhill Kristoff Z566 was born in May 2023 and sired by Glenade Drumshambo T379. His dam is the Netherallen Peter Pershore E052 daughter, Nightingale Kristina N690. The breed society’s premier spring sale was judged by Stephen Wallace from Garvagh, who runs the long-established and well-known Baronagh Herd in partnership with his father Victor.

“It was a great honour to be asked to judge at Stirling, and I really enjoyed the experience and the excellent hospitality. I watched my father judge Perth in 1988, when I was just twelve-years-old, and I am delighted to have had the opportunity to follow in his footsteps,” explained Stephen, who over the years has attended more than 40 Aberdeen Angus Society sales at Perth and Stirling.

“There were some cracking bulls in the showring, and throughout all of the classes I was looking for bulls with good locomotion, well grown with good conformation and level tops, breed character and nice heads.”

Stephen Wallace described the Doyle family’s reserve overall champion as the complete package. “This bull is a really good all-rounder and suitable for every market. He was well presented in the showring, a great mover and I couldn’t fault him. I really admired his style and ring presence, overall conformation and lovely head.

“Congratulations to the Drumhill Herd, they are really flying the flag for Northern Ireland, having produced a number of prize winning and top priced bulls at recent sales in Stirling.”

Drumhill Kristoff Z566 is in the breed’s top 10% for eye muscle +7.1 and terminal sire index +49, and in the top 15% for milk +19. He was snapped up by pedigree breeders Andrew, Jill and Emma Hodge for their noted Rulesmains Herd in Berwickshire.

Jonny Doyle said: "We thought a lot of this bull from the outset. We have a number of cows scanned in-calf to him, and have retained semen for our own use.”

This week’s sale was a dream come true for the Doyle family, who last year sold Drumhill Exchange Rate Z194 for 13,000gns, Drumhill Echo Y091 for 16,000gns and Drumhill Eco Y796 for 8,500gns at the Scottish saleyard.

Jonny and Lisa Doyle reinvested some of their money, buying a half share in the 32,000gns sale topper, Idvies Pink Profit Z149 bred by Alister and Graham Frazer from Forfar, who sold five bulls to average £12,768 per head.

Idvies Pink Profit Z149 is the second highest price Aberdeen Angus bull ever to be sold at the United Auction’s mart in Stirling. The powerful April 2023 Duncanziemere Jacobite W374 son boasts tremendous 200, 400 and 600 day weights, and is bred from Idvies Pinky Paula W933. He will be shared with Neil Wattie’s Tonley Herd at Alford in Aberdeenshire.

The Doyle’s had earmarked Idvies Pink Profit Z149 as a potential herd sire even before they saw him in the flesh. “Over the years at Stirling we have been impressed with a number of bulls that feature in Pink Profit’s back breeding. These bulls were all of a similar type, and each one stood out and went on to be top sellers. More importantly, they all went on to breed extremely well for their new owners,” added Lisa Doyle.

“Idvies Pink Profit Z149 is full of breed character and has huge performance figures. Weighing in at 1,180kgs he has great feet and legs, and fantastic mobility.”

Averages: 66 bulls sold to average £7,727, an increase of £1,542 on twelve months ago. Eight females averaged £3,570 each.

- The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s regional show and sale takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Tuesday, 11th February. Judging commences at 10.30am, followed by the sale at noon. The catalogue includes nine bulls from leading herds, Ballymoyer, Coltrim (2), Drumhill (3), and Glenbrae (3). The reduction sale of Ivan Forsythe’s Coltrim herd includes five in-calf heifers and one maiden heifer. Further details and catalogues from the auctioneers, tel: 028 8772 2727.

1 . Junior and reserve supreme champion Drumhill Kristoff Z566 realised 28,000gns for Jonny and Lisa Doyle, Cookstown. Picture: MacGregor Photography

2 . Judge Stephen Wallace, Garvagh, receives a token of appreciation from David Brown, United Auctions, Stirling. Photo: freelance