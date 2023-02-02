NI sheep farmers invited to NSA open meeting

​The N.I. Annual Regional Members Meeting at 7.30 pm on 7th February will be followed with an open meeting for sheep farmers. The N.I. Committee is pleased to have been able to get Stuart Ashworth to attend as a guest speaker for the evening.

Stuart is an independent advisor who has worked for more than 40 years as an Agricultural Economist. He has worked as an advisor and consultant to many organisations including to the European Commission as well as devolved administrations and businesses and organisations in the red meat supply chain. He spent 10 years leading the economic analysis team at Quality Meat Scotland and is working with the representatives of the NI Sheep Sector in putting forward a strategy on the way forward for the NI Sheep Industry. Stuart will be giving those attending a presentation on a general overview of the challenges and opportunities for the sector and short term prospects etc for 2023 lamb crop.

NSA have also invited Alexander Boyd from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, the N.I. Young

Nicola Noble, Project Manager with NSA

Ambassador on the Next Generation programme, to come and tell about his experience on the programme.

Alexander is already an active participant of his local sheep business development group and an active young farmer, having won YFC’s Northern Ireland Young Farmer of the Year. He has also previously competed in the NSA Next Generation Shepherd of the year competition.

Nicola Noble, project manager from NSA Headquarters will be attending to give

an update on what’s happening in GB. As NSA Project Manager, Nicola is involved in

Alexander Boyd

managing and delivering all internal and external projects for the association. This includes

managing content for Sheep Farmer magazine, delivering NSA’s contribution to various

technical/research projects, and leading NSA’s involvement in the Register of Sheep Advisers (RoSA).