Members of the North Clare Tractor Run organising committee presented the national farm accident support network with a cheque for €21,167, which was raised during the event held at Lahinch Promenade in late December.

John Brennan from Ennistymon was tragically killed in a farm accident in April 2020.

Embrace FARM, which provides a caring and supportive network for all those affected by farm accidents in Ireland, assisted the 13-year-old’s family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

David Brennan and Sharon O’Halloran, parents of the late John Brennan, pictured (front) with John’s sister Shauna and North Clare Tractor Run committee member Bill Slattery presenting a cheque to Catherine Kenneally, Business Development Manager, Embrace Farm at Lahinch Promenade. Photo North Clare Tractor Run

All monies fundraised for Embrace FARM help to provide practical and emotional support services for farm families affected by sudden loss or injury as well as the administrative functions of the charity. The organisation’s ‘Encircle’ Programme has been borne out of the experiences of co-founder, Brian Rohan who lost his father Liam on the family farm in 2012 in a tragic accident.