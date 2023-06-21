Northern Ireland’s first ever consultation on Carbon Budgets has been launched by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). Image: Freelance

The 16-week consultation will run from 21 June to 11 October 2023.

A carbon budget is the maximum amount of greenhouse gases that can be emitted in a given period. Following the passing of the Climate Change Act (NI) 2022, Northern Ireland must by law reach net zero (when the amount of greenhouse gas that is emitted here is equal to the amount that is removed from the atmosphere) by 2050 and must, again by law, have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by at least 48 per cent by 2030.

The Act also requires the setting of carbon budgets for Northern Ireland and the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC), the UK government’s independent statutory body for advising on emissions targets, has already provided advice on what those carbon budgets should be. It advises that the first Carbon Budget for Northern Ireland from 2023-2027 should be set at levels that have an average reduction of 33 per cent on 1990 levels.

The consultation seeks feedback on the proposed first three carbon budgets for 2023-2027, 2028-2032 and 2033-2037, as well on the interim targets that should be set for 2030 and 2040 for reductions in greenhouse gases.

DAERA is also seeking views through the consultation on the CCC’s recommended Path to Net Zero for Northern Ireland and is keen to hear from individuals, businesses, communities, and other organisations from across Northern Ireland.

DAERA Permanent Secretary, Katrina Godfrey, said: “We have over recent months had much debate and discussion about financial budgets, but we also need increasingly to focus on and talk about carbon budgets. We need to understand the best trajectory to ensure the legally binding emissions targets contained in the Climate Change Act are delivered and this consultation is designed to help us do this.

“The drive to achieve net zero is one that requires all departments here to work collaboratively, with climate action now a high priority for every department. The work we have done to date has identified that continuing to follow many of the policies and programmes that predate the Climate Change Act will not deliver the progress that is now needed and that a very different, climate-focused approach to decision-making on policy interventions and the investment of public funds is going to be required.

“We want, therefore, to use this consultation to provide the evidence and insights that will allow us to advise returning ministers on the steps they will need to take, not only to comply with the law but also to protect and enhance our environment, air, and water quality and to promote green growth. It is clear that Northern Ireland is well placed when it comes to identifying new opportunities and developing the new technologies and expertise that could generate real competitive advantage and help us develop new, greener economic opportunities.”

This consultation provides an opportunity to talk about what needs to be done to respond to the threat presented by climate change and about the opportunities that might emerge. Working with colleagues in other NICS departments, DAERA plans to carry out significant stakeholder engagement to engage and listen to the ideas of a wide range of stakeholders and to use the feedback to inform the development of Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan, with the intention also of having advice on new policy proposals and investment decisions ready for returning ministers.

DAERA welcomes and encourages all interested organisations, groups, and individuals to provide their views on this consultation. The consultation will remain open for comment for the next 16 weeks until 11 October 2023 and can be accessed on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/carbonbudget

