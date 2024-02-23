Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a report on Wednesday morning, 21st February of a break-in at a veterinary practice in the Lottery Place area of Dromore. Officers believe the burglary occurred sometime between 11pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, 20th February. A sum of money, charity box and animal medicine were taken.

On Wednesday afternoon, 21st February, the PSNI received a second report of an attempted burglary in the Church Street area of Dromore. A man was also seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 2.30am that same morning.

Officers are also linking a third report of a burglary at a veterinary practice in the Main Street area of Moira that was reported to police shortly before 12am on Thursday, 22nd February. A window was smashed at the front of the property and damage was also caused to a door. A sum of money was also taken during this report and an office area inside the premises was ransacked.

At around 12.40am this morning, Friday, it was reported that entry was gained to a veterinary premise in the Lottery Place area. A number of doors were damaged but nothing was reported stolen.

A further two premises in an industrial estate in the Moira Road area of Lisburn were then reportedly broken into.

Sometime between 5pm last night, Thursday, and 8.30am this morning, Friday, two units were broken into and two glass doors smashed. Nothing was reported missing.

Police are investigating a potential link between these incidents and have launched an investigation. Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 321 of 21/02/24.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/