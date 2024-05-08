Police name 41-year-old man killed in Co Antrim accident

Police have named the man who died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Broughshane on Tuesday 7th May.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 8th May 2024, 09:24 BST
Connor McNeill.Connor McNeill.
Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair stated: “41 year old Connor McNeill, from the Glenarm area, was driving a grey Nissan X-Trail on the Carnlough Road when it left the carriageway shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

"Sadly, Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and two young children, passengers in the car, were taken to hospital following the collision where they remain receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Carnlough Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision and has now re-opened.

"An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 1089 07/05/24."You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."