Connor McNeill.

Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Adair stated: “41 year old Connor McNeill, from the Glenarm area, was driving a grey Nissan X-Trail on the Carnlough Road when it left the carriageway shortly before 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

"Sadly, Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and two young children, passengers in the car, were taken to hospital following the collision where they remain receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. Carnlough Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision and has now re-opened.

