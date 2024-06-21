Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed the name of the man who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday 19th June.

He was 68-year-old Richard Edwards from the Derry/Londonderry area.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “We received a report shortly after 1pm of a collision involving a police vehicle driven by a contracted member of police staff and a motorcycle in the vicinity of Maydown Police Station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, however the motorcyclist sadly passed away later in hospital.

Richard Edwards who died in an accident on Wednesday

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances.

“The Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist with our investigation, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or other footage, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 701 of 19/06/24.”