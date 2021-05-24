Public call to help shape ‘crucial’ new climate change legislation

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd made the call to the public after the NI Assembly Scrutiny Committee launched a public call for evidence.

Mr O’Dowd said: “We are living through a climate emergency with disastrous effects on the natural world, our society, and our economy.

“We are now moving forward with the process to draft new laws aimed at taking meaningful action on climate change and to protect our future.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th September 2019 - Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye. Sinn Fein's annual 'Away Day' meeting will take place in the Carrickdale Hotel, Co. Louth on Wednesday 11th September. The meeting is attended by elected representatives from across the island and will address the issues of Brexit, Irish Unity, Sinn Fein's alternative budget and Dail priorities. John O'Dowd

“However, we also recognise that there are very real concerns about the impact climate change legislation might have on agriculture and transport.

“This is an important consultation measure which will allow everyone, including farmers and those involved in transport to engage with the process and to help shape the new legislation.

“A Climate Change Act must be based on just transition principles which ensures fairness in transitioning to a sustainable economy. That is why it is so important that the public and stakeholders have their say.

“The call for evidence will be open for a period of eight weeks and I would urge as many people from Upper Bann as possible to take this opportunity to have your say in what will be crucial legislation for now and future generations.”

“If you require further information on how to take part in this important consultation please feel free to contact my office on 02838349675 or follow the link bit.ly/3fwWvxR

