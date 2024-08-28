Rivers Trust offers more grant-supported, water-friendly farming interventions in Carrigs

The Rivers Trust, the leading independent charity dedicated to enhancing freshwater ecosystems in Northern Ireland, Ireland, and Britain, is calling on farmers in the Carrigs River area of the Dundrum catchment to learn more about the opportunities offered by the Sustainable Catchment Programme (SCP).

This initiative, delivered by The Rivers Trust and funded by DAERA’s Green Growth Investment Programme, aims to improve water quality through on-farm interventions and nature-based solutions to reduce water pollution at source. All-Ireland Director of The Rivers Trust Mark Horton shared the programme's local success: "Over the last year, through the SCP we have collaborated with a number of farms in the Carrigs River catchment area to implement water-friendly practices to help improve water quality and support biodiversity and freshwater habitats. We are now ready to work directly with more farmers to draw up bespoke water-friendly farming plans and support them through the grant process." The SCP offers farmers a chance to receive free, non-regulatory, advice and support to develop a personalised Water Environment Management Plan (WEMP) for their farms. These plans identify practical actions to protect water quality, such as clean and dirty water separation in farmyards, water conservation measures, riverside (riparian) buffer zone creation, livestock exclusion fencing, and tree planting. Grants covering up to 75% of the costs are available for eligible measures, with past funding ranging from £4,000 to £40,000. The Rivers Trust's dedicated Agricultural Advisor, Laura Hopkins, is eager to extend her work with Carrigs Catchment farmers to plan future funded actions. Laura, who brings extensive knowledge in environmental science and management and a passion for our countryside, is committed to helping farmers adopt sustainable practices that benefit both their businesses and the environment. She said: "We want to partner with farmers in the Carrigs Catchment to identify and implement simple, effective nature-based solutions that improve water quality and enhance farm sustainability. This is a fantastic opportunity for farmers to receive independent expert advice and funding support to install simple interventions, including riverside fencing, alternative drinkers, and tree planting. These measures will help prevent runoff and reduce the pollution on local rivers and Dundrum Bay. “By adopting simple, water-friendly farming practices, farmers play a crucial role in reducing nutrient pollution, which can be devasting to rivers and loughs, as we have seen with the blue/green algae in Lough Neagh and other waterbodies over the last year. “Farmers already recognise that sustainable agriculture and clean water are intertwined. We believe that by working together with collective efforts, we can safeguard the health of our land, our waters, and our communities. The Rivers Trust is here to support all of our farmers on this journey.” Farmers in the Carrigs River catchment are encouraged to contact Laura today to arrange a free, confidential farm visit. This visit will involve walking the land together to discuss potential improvements and funding opportunities tailored to each farm's specific needs. There is no commitment to join the SCP on an initial visit, and all enquiries are confidential. Contact Laura Hopkins today to learn how you can benefit from the Sustainable Catchment Programme. Phone: 07538 375380 or Email: [email protected]