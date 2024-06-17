No fewer than 124 entries were present making them one of the largest sheep breeds at the show, judged by the renowned Scott Davies of North Synton flock Silkirk Scotland.

The shearling ewe sired by Wester Certainty held off stiff competition in her class before going on to win overall infront of James Murnions aged Ram, Allanshaws Cobra who took reserve spot.

Competition in the North Country Cheviots at Balmoral was intense, with Judge Scott Davies having the difficult task of placing some very strong classes.

First up was the aged ram class, where James Murnion of Castleview flock took first place ahead of Orla and Thomas McAlister with Sarah Beattie taking third place.

In the Shearling ram class, where AJ and NAJ Robinson took 1st and 2nd place, with Orla and Thomas McAlister taking third.

Next up was Ram lamb class taking first place was James Murnion of Castleview flock, second place went to Orla and Thomas McAlister of Oakwood Flock and third place was Rebecca Rowan of Tullnawood flock.

In the female classes, the sucked ewe was up first. First place went to Allister McNeill of Kilvady Flock, second place went to AJ and NAJ Robinson of Benrafton Flock with J & K Rowan of Ballintogher Flock coming third.

In the shearling ewe class, Benrafton took first place with her twin sister taking third place, and J& K Rowan Ballintogher taking second place.

Ewe lambs were up next, won by Allister McNeill Kilvady flock, with Orla and Thomas McAlister Oakwood flock taking second place, and James Murnion of Castleview flock in third place.

Group of three was won by Rebecca Rowan of Tullnawood Flock, with Orla and Thomas McAlister Oakwood flock taking second place.

Judge Scott Davies commented on how he throughly enjoyed his day at the show, the standard of sheep presented was to be commended to all exhibitors, and a tremendous advert for the breed moving forward.

Results

Aged Ram: 1st James Murnion; 2nd O & T McAlister; 3rd Sarah Beattie

Shearling Ram: 1st AJ & NAJ Robinson; 2nd AJ & NAJ Robinson; 3rd O & T McAlister

Ram Lamb: 1st James Murnion; 2nd O&T McAlister; 3rd Rebecca Rowan

Aged Ewe: 1st Allister McNeill; 2nd AJ & NAJ Robinson; 3rd J & K Rowan

Shearling Ewe: 1st AJ & NAJ Robinson; 2nd J&K Rowan; 3rd AJ & NAJ Robinson

Ewe Lamb: 1st Allister McNeill; 2nd O&T McAlister; 3rd James Murnion

Group of three:1st Rebecca Rowan; 2nd O&T McAlister

Male Champion: James Murnion Castleview (Aged Ram)

Reserve Male Champion: AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton (Shearling Ram)

Female Champion: AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton (Shearling Ewe)

Reserve Female Champion: Allister McNeill Kilvady (Aged Ewe)

Overall Champion: AJ & NAJ Robinson Benrafton (Shearling Ewe)

Reserve overall Champion: James Murnion Castleview (Aged Ram)

As the Balmoral results show North Country Cheviots continue to excel as a complete all rounder sheep breed, providing strong versatile qualities, that can be used in a wide range of breeding programmes, it can be bred pure or crossed to advantage with many other breeds, to produce outstanding crossing females and prime lambs.

North country cheviots premiere sale will be held on Friday 6th September 2024 att Beatties pedigree livestock centre.